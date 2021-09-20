15 Cardigans That Will Keep Your Summer Wardrobe Alive in the Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It can really stink when the weather starts to change and suddenly your absolute favorite summer outfit becomes totally unwearable in the fall. Plus, our closet isn’t necessarily big enough to have a separate section for every single season. Do we really have to store all of our summer pieces away?

Maybe we don’t. What we do need to do, however, is layer. A cardigan sweater is the perfect type of piece to transition a summer staple into fall, especially. Let it hang open for a little bit of a breeze or button it up for some extra warmth. See 15 of our favorites below in a bunch of different styles!

15 Fall-Friendly Cardigans to Layer With Now

Ribbed Cardigans With Endless Versatility

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Amazon Essentials cardigan launched just in time for fall. It’s cozy enough to wear with leggings but chic enough with its blouson sleeves to pair with a mini dress!

2. We Also Love: This Everlane cardigan‘s larger-ribbed knit works beautifully with its accent buttons. We’d totally rock this with a romper or cami and skirt!

3. We Can’t Forget: This one-size RZIV cardigan has a spread collar for an elevated feel. Wear it open or you could even button it up and wear it as a long-sleeve shirt with a pair of shorts!

Cropped Cardigans for the Trendiest Closets

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Y2K style is taking over right now, and this cropped VLOJELRY sweater is killing it. An adorable, summery floral print, square buttons and fun colors? We’re in love!

5. We Also Love: The color- and pattern-blocking on this Shein cardigan are just brilliant. Such great shades to cement your look as fall-approved too!

6. We Can’t Forget: The center tie and lettuce-edge trim on this SOLY HUX cardigan are unbelievably cute. A must-wear with denim shorts!

Cable Knit Cardigans for Extreme Coziness

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This DOROSE cardigan proves that cable knits are here to stay. We love that it has a longer silhouette too for extra warmth!

8. We Also Love: Slouchy and chic, this Astylish cardigan is an instant outfit upgrade. It’s so comfy though, it will likely become part of your nap uniform!

9. We Can’t Forget: We love how the cable knit style creates an elegant and unique neckline on this LAICIGO cardigan. The batwing sleeves are just another bonus!

Fuzzy Cardigans With Cloud-Like Softness

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The fuzzy cardi look is back and better than ever. This Shein sweater even took the look to a new level with its pearlescent buttons!

11. We Also Love: If you straight-up just want to own a wearable version of a fuzzy blanket, then we’ve got you. This oversized Dokotoo cardigan is nothing short of a dream!

12. We Can’t Forget: Take that fuzzy texture to new heights with this ZESICA cardigan. It has a popcorn knit and it comes in so many pretty colors!

Belted Cardigans With Seriously Flattering Fits

13. Our Absolute Favorite: When we think “effortlessly chic,” something like this Auburet cardigan usually comes to mind. Its slouchy and yet waist-cinching fit is perfection!

14. We Also Love: This longline Topshop cardigan is a work-to-weekend piece you’ll never want to take off. It even has a little kiss of wool!

15. We Can’t Forget: Ready to turn heads? Then let’s get this Romwe cardigan in your shopping cart. The waterfall collar and placket combined with the skinny tie at the waist simply create style excellence!

