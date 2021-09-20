15 Upgraded Basics That Make Any Outfit Look More Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s essential to stock your closets with basic pieces that are ultra-versatile. You can build any type of look and flex your creativity when you have a solid foundation to start with! Of course, not all basics are particularly fashion-forward — some are far more elegant than others.

Our favorite staples veer on the simple side, but they all offer a unique edge that tips the chicness scale. If you’re looking to add some beautiful basics to your wardrobe, check out our roundup below! We’ve included different dresses, tops and blouses that are bound to become go-to garments this fall!

15 Elevated Basics That Can Make Any Outfit Look More Expensive

Flattering Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to wear a comfortable dress that still has dreamy details, this tie-waist option from PRETTYGARDEN is what you need to invest in ASAP!

2. We Also Love: This stretchy off-the-shoulder midi dress from Ezbelle is adjustable — you can wear the neckline in a few different ways!

3. We Can’t Forget: Instead of wearing a standard LBD, this number from Romwe turns it up a notch with its fluttery sleeves — and it’s available in tons of other shades!

4. Best Simple Look: The knot detail on the hem of this WANGZHI dress is what sets it apart from other similar dresses on the market. It’s an everyday essential!

5. Best Oversized Style: Want a sophisticated dress that’s supremely comfy to boot? This oversized shirtdress from Ninmon Shares is our top pick!

Elevated Crop Tops

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This twist-front crop tee from MakeMeChic has always been one of our favorites on Amazon, and even Kristin Cavallari adores the look!

7. We Also Love: When you have ruching on a top like this wrap-style tee from VETIOR, you know it will be flattering. Say hello to a serious confidence boost!

8. We Can’t Forget: Ribbing on any type of garment makes it feel a bit more elegant, and this SheIn crop tank is the perfect example of that!

9. Best Ultra-Simple Style: We’re swooning over the off-the-shoulder neckline on this skintight American Apparel crop top. It will go with any #OOTD!

10. Best Sultry Top: This Verdusa crop top is another ribbed number, but its strappy backless design is what makes it particularly special!

Eye-Catching Blouses and Button-Downs

11. Our Absolute Favorite: The way that this satin Miessial cami drapes is so stunning — plus, you can totally dress it up or down. Pro-tip: Wear it under a blazer to stay warm!

12. We Also Love: This oversized corduroy button-down from Astylish is going to look so major for autumn!

13. We Can’t Forget: You’re going to love the way this minimal blouse from HOTAPEI is designed — we’re getting gorgeous Greek goddess vibes!

14. Best For A Flattering Fit: Shoppers say that this off-the-shoulder blouse from Bluetime is basically a compliment magnet!

15. Best Classic Style: Linen button-downs like this one from Minibee always look clean, crisp and timeless!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!