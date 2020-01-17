Alert! We Found 4 Designer Sales to Shop Over the Long Weekend

Remember when we said the holidays were over? Well, surprise — that wasn’t exactly the truth! Many have Monday off to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means that a long weekend may be in order for you!

Whether or not you’ll be commuting come Monday morning, there are plenty of sales to take advantage of throughout the weekend. If you’re looking to stock up on a handful of basics or go all-in on those designer items you’ve been eyeing, we’ve rounded up four of the best ones to shop now. Trust Us, you don’t want to miss out!

1. Saks Fifth Avenue

Hoping to cash in on Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Loeffler Randall and so many of your other favorite designers? Now is the time! Saks Fifth Avenue has marked down everything from handbags to clothing (and even shoes) up to 70% off! It’s the perfect time to scoop up this flawless shoe — or anything else that’s included in the sale, for that matter.

Grab a pair of the Loeffler Randall Penny Snakeskin-Print Knotted Mules (originally $395), now only $198!

Not your style? Check out additional designer items up to 70% off also available at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

2. MATCHESFASHION

Want to start this year off on the right foot? Step into this perfect pair of sling-backs, and kick it up a notch or two! Now, if this isn’t your style? Not a problem. MATCHESFASHION didn’t just reduce so many clothes, shoes and accessories, but right now they’re offering an additional 20% off on top of those savings. So hurry — it’s the perfect time to shop!

Grab a pair of the Balenciaga BB Logo Velvet Slingback Pumps (originally $1,146) now only $573 + an additional 20% off at checkout with promo code: EXTRA20, available at MATCHESFASHION!

Not your style? Check out additional items marked down also available at MATCHESFASHION here!

3. YOOX

Ready, set, shop — all of the markdowns at YOOX happening now are major. The retailer is offering up to 75% off through January 17. With so many stylish finds on the line, it’s impossible to choose. So, how about this medium tote? It’s clean, classic and will go with anything in your closet — or anything else you decide to scoop up in this sale too!

Grab the Furla Mimi Medium Shoulder Handbag (originally $448) now only $268, available at YOOX!

Not your style? Check out additional items up to 75% off also available at YOOX here!

4. Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg knows the woman we want to be — and the type of woman we want to dress like! Right now, the fan-favorite brand has marked down so many items including this signature wrap dress. Iconic! So, whether we’re heading to work or heading to date night, this sale has everything we could ever need (and more). Oh, and if that wasn’t enough? Score an additional 20% off already marked down items when using promo code LONGWEEKEND, at checkout!

Grab the Tilly Silk Crepe de Chine Wrap Dress (originally $448) now only $314, available at Diane von Furstenberg!

Not your style? Check out additional items marked down also available at Diane von Furstenberg here!

