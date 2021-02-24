These Fuzzy Slippers Will Make You Feel Like You’re at a Spa

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Going to a spa on a regular basis sounds like an absolute dream, but the majority of Us can’t afford that type of luxurious lifestyle. How can we make ourselves feel like we’re living our best lives while hanging at home? Luckily, there are a couple of ways to create a relaxed and indulgent environment.

You can score some new skincare products or tools to incorporate into your daily routine, take long, soothing bubble baths with the help of bath bombs — and, of course, you should purchase an impossibly fluffy robe. You can also slide your feet into a fabulous pair of slippers! If you’re in the market for a fresh addition, these beauties from LongBay may be just the ticket. They are so plush and pleasant, and thousands of shoppers wholeheartedly back up these claims!

Starting at just $19! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

It’s immediately clear why these slippers are gaining fans by the day. First of all, their design is too adorable! They feature a single wide strap over the top that’s made from super soft faux fur. Your feet will look like little snow bunnies when these slippers are on! But in addition to their aesthetic, these slippers are seriously comfy. The main reason? They have a thick memory foam sole that helps support your feet while you’re walking around!

The material that these slippers are made from is breathable and helps wick away moisture, which is a major plus. Anyone who tends to get sweatier while wearing slippers knows exactly how valuable this is! No one wants to deal with discomfort when they’re trying to unwind, and these slippers help avoid pesky perspiration.

Seriously, just $20! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These slippers come in three different shades: Light dusty grey, baby pink and chic black. The pink option reminds Us of pricier UGG styles, and thanks to their affordable price point, you can pick up two pairs without breaking the bank. Who says you don’t deserve multiple slippers on deck?

These slippers aren’t the only thing you need to upgrade your everyday life, but they’re certainly a solid starting point. In the mornings, you’ll slip your feet into them and feel at ease — and after a long day, they’re the perfect complement to an evening on the couch. They’re the easiest way to bring the sensation of a spa to your living room!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from LongBay and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!