This Cardigan Is the Ultimate Way to Nail Early Spring Style

Show of hands: How many of you are completely over the winter? Yeah, we thought so. The cold weather feels eternal this year, and we can’t wait for warmer spring temperatures to finally arrive. Unfortunately, it’s still February — so there are likely a few weeks of snow, sleet and heavy winds to push through.

Still, we can feel the temps slowly starting to rise, which inspires the itch to pack away bulky sweaters and puffers and bust out our spring attire. Luckily, we can do that with the help of this simple cardigan from Tasamo!

Starting at $17! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you can’t wait any longer to rock camis and other spring tops, you need to master the art of layering. Say you have a silky tank top that’s begging to be worn, throwing on this cardigan before reaching for your jacket is the best bet to stay warm — and stylish too!

This sweater is ultra-soft, and it offers up that ideal in-between thickness that’s made for this transitional period. Wearing it underneath thicker outerwear won’t overheat you, which is perfect during this relatively unpredictable time. Of course, if it does get warm enough throughout the day for you to take your jacket off, this sweater will keep you comfy and cozy!

This sweater is currently available in a slew of different shades, and even some color-block options as well. Each sweater has an open-front design, plus a long hemline that extends down the thigh depending on your height and body type. It has a loose fit in the sleeves, and if you’re craving a more oversized look, you can surely order up a size. For the sake of convenience, you’ll also receive two adorable pockets on the sides of the hips. We love to see it!

Shoppers are raving about the quality of this sweater’s material, and are dubbing it a great deal. And they’re not lying — you can pick one of these cardigans for as little as $17. In fact, some shoppers even came back to this knit and picked up more hues. Now that’s positive feedback! Not sure this will be a solid addition to your wardrobe? We suggest layering with this sweater now, and wearing it on its own as a light cover-up once the spring is in full swing. It’s a major vibe!

