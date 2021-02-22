These No. 1 Bestselling Joggers Are Trending on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve come to know the Shop With Us team, you’ve surely realized that we’re self-proclaimed loungewear connoisseurs. We’re in love with our leggings and all other athleisure bottoms, and it’s our top priority to bring the best of the best to you. It’s our goal to only share pieces that are outrageously comfortable!

As we sought out some new additions to add to the ever-growing collection, we noticed a pair of joggers that recently took over the number one bestselling spot in Amazon’s sweatpants category! Naturally, these joggers from Leggings Depot piqued our interest — and we had to find out why exactly they’re so special.

Starting at just $10! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

You’re probably wondering why so many shoppers are gravitating toward these sweats instead of other options out there. Here’s what we can tell based on over 50,000 glowing reviews: Apparently, these joggers are made from a seriously stretchy material that’s swoon-worthy, which makes for an incredibly pleasant wearing experience. Our conclusion? These joggers actually allow for more movement than similar items on the market, and they won’t feel as constricting as certain pairs of leggings.

The looser silhouette of these joggers has proven to be a better choice for buyers who aren’t looking for form-fitting bottoms. Don’t worry, though — these are far more flattering than you may realize. They have a high-waisted cut, and the ample area in front may help conceal the tummy region.

Shoppers say that they’re wearing these joggers everywhere — while relaxing at home, during workouts and for quick trips to run errands. Some reviewers even claim that you can work them into a going-out look with the right styling, and we think it’s possible too! The design and the quality of these joggers make them incredibly versatile, which is yet another reason why they’ve become massively coveted.

Hoping to find a pair that suits your personal style? That’s practically guaranteed, as these are up for grabs in a wide range of colors and prints. It may be hard to narrow your cart down to just one! After learning all about these joggers, we aren’t surprised that they’ve become more popular with shoppers than even some of the best leggings Amazon has to offer!

