



Eager to get your hands on a designer handbag without the hefty price tag? You’ve come to the right place! Saks Off 5th is one of our favorite places to satisfy our luxury fix. With a full roster of unique pieces up for grabs, there is something for every fashionista to swoon over.

Longchamp is definitely one of the most popular brands to hit the sale rack — and with several designs retailing just south of $80, shopping has never been sweeter. With a variety of styles ranging from top handle bags, large totes, crossbody bags and more up for grabs, now is the best time to pick up one of the brand’s amazing pieces. Our absolute favorite pick is this classic Longchamp tote that is the perfect chic and sleek addition to any wardrobe.

Get the Longchamp Leather-Trim Top Handle Bag (originally $245) on sale for just $200, available from Saks Off 5th!

A great way to carry everything that you need for your day in style, this purse checks off all our boxes. Its zip closure and under snap flap provide extra protection to keep your essentials safe and secure. It also includes one zip-closure pocket in its interior so that you can keep smaller items organized and easily accessible.

Equipped with silver tone hardware that features the iconic Longchamp logo charm on the zipper pull, this detailing gives the purse a luxe finish. The tote also comes with an 18-inch removable shoulder strap if you’d rather carry this bag as a longer shoulder purse or a crossbody. It’s the perfect carryall for your everyday necessities or a stylish gym bag — this purse is the versatile find for all of your closet needs.

Get the Longchamp Leather-Trim Top Handle Bag (originally $245) on sale for just $200, available from Saks Off 5th!

The classic style of this Longchamp bag makes it truly iconic. Everyone has seen at least one variation of this tote before and it will stay in style for many seasons to come. This black version in particular is especially timeless. Everyone needs a large black tote in their handbag collections, and this one is an excellent selection.

Longchamp purses and totes are known for their durability, and you can be sure that this one will last you for years — even with everyday wear. It’s perfect to take to work or on a weekend road trip, or even as your carry-on item when hopping on a flight. It’s one of the best bags that you can own, and with the sale price we’re totally sold on it!

See It: Get the Longchamp Leather-Trim Top Handle Bag (originally $245) on sale for just $200, available from Saks Off Fifth!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out all of the Longchamp products on sale and shop all of the handbags available from Saks Off Fifth here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!