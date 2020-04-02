Longchamp has been known for their signature Le Pliage handbags and accessories for decades now. In fact, there are so many iterations that it’s truly become iconic in the world of fashion — and we can all instantly recognize one of the label’s designs!

These bags are never going to go out of style, and they’re certainly worth the investment if you love the Le Pliage look. But it’s even better when you can find one of these Longchamp bags on sale, which is exactly what happened to Us while casually browsing at Nordstrom!

Get a Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack (originally starting at $125) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $84, available at Nordstrom!

We found a ton of Le Pliage backpacks marked down up to 40% off, which is absolutely fantastic — and seriously rare! The only trouble we’re having with this deal is picking out just one style and color from all of the available options! Our top choice might be one of the bright Le Pliage Club backpacks. They come in four incredible shades: sky blue, rose pink, neon yellow and bright orange. These hues are perfect for the summer season, and they’re more a youthful version of the classic Le Pliage style.

If you prefer a more neutral look, the Le Pliage Club backpack also has you covered! You can select a navy blue, classic black, dark gunmetal grey or a chic ivory white. The Longchamp logo is embroidered on the right side of the bag in different colors, depending on which option you choose. What we love about this particular style is that it’s smaller than their classic Le Pliage backpack. The tiny adjustments that the brand made takes their standard model and freshens it up a bit — making it perfect for 2020!

Trends come and go, and there’s nothing wrong with sticking to timeless pieces. If you’re looking for the traditional Le Pliage backpack, that style is also up for grabs and on sale as well! Both the black and gunmetal colors are marked down, with that familiar chestnut brown pebbled leather flap embossed with Longchamp’s famous logo.

What we love most about Longchamp’s Le Pliage styles is that they’re compact, yet offer up a ton of room to fit anything we may need. Each version can neatly fold up and fit into small compartments, which makes storing them a breeze. These are ideal bags to have on hand while traveling — because they’ll never take up too much space. Not that you needed more convincing, but scoring one of these bags on sale is major!

