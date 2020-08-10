This Top-Rated Longchamp Tote Is $75 Off in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We feel like we’ve waited an entire year for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to return. That’s probably because we did, but still — it was a long year! We get it though. If Nordstrom had prices like these every single day, it would probably go out of business. We’re talking Black Friday-worthy deals here, if not even better!

One of the many top brands in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this year is Longchamp. We love our everyday leather and canvas totes, but we know when it’s time to go heavy duty, Longchamp is where it’s at. It adds functionality and fashion to your ensemble all at once, letting everyone know just how smart of a shopper you are. They’ll be even more impressed when you tell them you grabbed this tote for $75 off!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote (originally $195) for just $120 exclusively at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

That’s right — this expandable tote is nearly 40% off during this sale, and according to over 400 reviewers, we’d be silly to pass it by, especially at this price. It’s earned a collective 4.8 out of a 5 rating, which is no small feat. Shoppers say this bag is “high in quality and very comfortable to carry,” and that you can “definitely tell the difference between the original and the knockoffs.” They say it “holds everything you need and more,” and that it’s “the best weekend bag you’ll find”!

This bag is so “handy for travel,” especially because it “expands for those last-minute souvenirs.” One thing that really sold Us was a review that stated they bought this tote for an upcoming cruise based on the recommendation of the SVP of the cruise line. Even the pros know it doesn’t get better than Longchamp!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote (originally $195) for just $120 exclusively at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

This bag is made out of Longchamp’s signature water-resistant nylon, and it even has a water-resistant lining. Adding some chicness are the textured leather elements, both at the top handles and the flap of the snap-tab closure. There’s a zipper up top too for extra security!

The top zip isn’t the only zipper this bag has to offer though. It’s expandable, remember? Check out the zip inset about halfway down the bag, opening it up to let this bag literally grow in size! How cool is that? We love that you can easily use it either way and adjust it whenever necessary. And when you’re done with it for the day? You can simply fold it flat and store it away!

This bag is currently available in three colors: Black, Gunmetal and New Khaki. A deal this great means all three will probably sell out fast, so it’s time to get shopping!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote (originally $195) for just $120 exclusively at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Longchamp and check out everything else in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!