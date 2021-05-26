Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For many of us, the thought of wearing short shorts or Daisy Dukes is enough to make us turn around and run. The discomfort is so, so real, and aesthetic-wise, we don’t necessarily get it. We want to feel confident in our clothing, not like we have to hike down the hem every two seconds and cover ourselves up.

When people picture longer shorts though, their minds automatically shoot to baggy, shapeless shorts that reach all the way down to the knee. But there’s a middle ground: More relaxed and longer than short shorts, but much more flattering than baggy shorts. We’ve picked out 17 pairs we think are the best of the best and will have you obsessed with all of your summer outfits!

17 Longer Shorts That Are Actually More Flattering Than Daisy Dukes

Denim/Jean Shorts

1. These Levi’s Mid Length Shorts are the closest way to get that denim short shorts look with a little bit of extra length to keep you totally comfortable and confident!

2. If you’re a fan of boyfriend jeans, you’ll love these Jag Jeans Mid-Rise Boyfriend Shorts!

3. Denim chino shorts? Yes, they’re real, and they’re a huge hit on Amazon. We’re talking about this Lee pair!

4. These top-rated Plaid&Plain shorts serve up a cute paperbag waist design and loose-fitting leg openings!

5. These THUNDER STAR Ripped Bermuda Shorts are supremely casual-cool, and we adore how stretchy the denim is!

6. For a shaping effect, these Rekucci Secret Figure Shorts are a great pick. They have a smoothing contour waistband!

7. These Luvamia Ripped Denim Shorts are a fantastic everyday staple!

8. Now these are the kinds of Bermuda shorts we like to see! These Govc shorts absolutely nailed it by adding cool moto-style panels!

Non-Denim Shorts

9. These bestselling FEKOAFE shorts could make just about anyone fall in love with their legs!

10. These striped MakeMeChic Paperbag Summer Shorts are all kinds of adorable!

11. A patterned hem and a pom-pom trim? These Floerns shorts are going to have compliments raining down non-stop!

12. These Sobrisah Culotte Shorts almost look like a flowy skirt — but you won’t have to worry about the hem flying up!

13. How comfy do these YIBOCK sweater shorts look? We want to nap in them, but we also want to wear them to the beach!

14. We’re obsessed with the pretty colors these Vcansion Bermuda shorts come in. We need the turquoise and pink!

15. You can’t go wrong with a little leopard, as demonstrated by these GOODTUCH shorts!

16. The little ruffle at the hem of these KINGFEN shorts makes Us smile every time we look at it!

17. These one-size PIYOGA shorts can be worn for a morning workout, a movie marathon at home or while out with friends. So versatile!

Looking for more? Shop more shorts at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

