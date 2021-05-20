17 Perfect Pairs of Jeans That Are Actually More Flattering Than Skinnies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember when the only jeans that were acceptable to wear were skinny jeans? Those days are long gone — just ask TikTok! We forever love the skinny jean look, and if you’re still rocking them exclusively, there’s no shame in that. But here’s the thing: There are so many other styles out there that actually may be more slimming, flattering and fabulous!

Below, you’ll find 17 pairs of jeans that we think will elevate your confidence to new heights. We broke them down into three different categories to help you find the right pair for you. Keep reading to open up your mind to all of the denim possibilities!

17 Non-Skinny Jeans That Are Actually More Slimming Than Skinnies

Cropped Jeans

1. These Daily Ritual jeans have a great wide leg and are cropped above the ankle with great fraying along the hem!

2. For a sleek mid-rise fit, these cropped jeans from Gloria Vanderbilt are absolutely perfect!

3. These Levi’s cropped jeans are slimmer in the pant leg, but they’re not as skintight as skinnies. You’d be surprised at how flattering they are!

4. We also love these ankle-length cropped jeans from Levi’s that have a seriously wide leg — plus, they’re high-waisted!

5. We adore the slim fit in the hips of these Goodthreads jeans, and they also flare out a bit toward the ankle!

Wide-Leg Jeans

6. These high-waisted bell bottom jeans from Vibrant are giving Us all of the groovy ’70s vibes!

7. If you’re not into the retro wide-leg look, these bootcut jeans from Lee might be the right fit.

8. We also suggest these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans if you’re a fan of the bootcut look!

9. These bell bottoms from luvamia have a chic mid-rise cut if you’re not into high-waisted denim.

10. We’re obsessed with the fact that these high-waisted bell bottoms from Sidefee are made in a pull-on style — so comfy!

11. Everyone is obsessed with the baggy, grunge-style jeans that were popular in the ’90s, and you can get the look with this pair from SOLY HUX!

Boyfriend and Mom-Style Jeans

12. These Sorrica jeans are a classic mom jean — they’re high-waisted, loose in the pant leg and slightly narrow down at the ankle.

13. We love the careful distressed details on these mom jeans from SweatyRocks, and they come in every wash imaginable!

14. These SheIn boyfriend style jeans look amazing with the pant legs rolled up, and the high waist is perfect for crop tops!

15. If you want a slimmer boyfriend jean look, this pair from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. might be just right!

16. The relaxed fit of these jeans from Lee are a major favorite of tons of Amazon shoppers!

17. The paper bag-style high-waist on these FashionMille mom jeans can make your waist look seriously snatched!

