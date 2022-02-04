Say Bye to Dry! The L’Oreal SteamPod Is a Milestone in Haircare — $50 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t know about you, but we’ve had our hair straightener for a long time. Like, way too long. Like, not only are we afraid that it might explode at any moment, but we know it’s causing way too much damage to our hair. There have been so many amazing innovations in haircare over the years, and it’s time we took advantage of them!

Hot tools can seriously dry out our hair — and that’s on top of how drying scalding showers and winter air can be. It’s always a good idea to use a heat protectant serum, but the tool itself, whether a flat iron or curler, can play a big role as well. The L’oreal Professionnel SteamPod is proving it!

Get the L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod (originally $250) for just $200 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is actually the newest, most advanced version of the SteamPod styler — and the first one available to US customers. How lucky are we that we caught it on sale? This professional tool can straighten, wave or curl the hair, making it a three-in-one essential!

This futuristic styler uses exclusive steam technology that works alongside the anodized aluminum-coated plates, claiming to offer results twice as fast and with up to 91% less breakage, leaving a shiny, healthy finish! It steps things up even further by adding an integrated comb that can help hold your hair in place as you style. You can always remove it as well!

Get the L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod (originally $250) for just $200 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

The SteamPod is made to work with all hair types and textures, helping you do your ‘do in new ways and in less time. All you need is a little distilled water to add to the tank and you should have enough steam to last through styling a full, thick head of hair. Select from one of three temperature settings and start styling!

To straighten your hair with the SteamPod, separate locks into small sections and glide the tool straight down from root to tip, using the arrows as a guide so you’re holding the SteamPod the correct direction. If you’re curling your hair, place a small section between the plates and then wrap the hair around the tool. Then, rotate the SteamPod while slowly gliding downward. The rotating cord will help you move and twist your wrist with ease! Once you’re done, let your hair cool off and then shake or brush it out for a more natural-looking curl! All set!

Get the L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod (originally $250) for just $200 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more hair tools on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!