Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Cheers to cozy queens! Gone are the days when we would willingly don tight clothing for the sake of style (or seduction). Comfort always comes first! But since we can’t exactly wear pajamas in public, we’ve figured out workaround strategies so we can stay comfy-chic. Wearing loose loungewear 24/7? Now that’s a win!
Below, we broke down our favorite loungewear finds by category — sweaters, sweatpants, matching pants, athleisure and PJs. Whether you’re relaxing at home or running errands around town, these soft styles will make you look sharp while feeling snug.
Sweaters
Our Absolute Favorite: Stripes will never go out of style! This relaxed-fit ribbed knit striped crewneck will instantly elevate any outfit. Team this trendy sweater with leggings or jeans and sneakers or flats for a classic OOTD.
- Zesica V-Neck Collar Sweater — originally $48, now just $29!
- Anrabess Oversized Cardigan — originally $47, now just $19!
Sweatpants
Our Absolute Favorite: These Varley joggers from Revolve are effortlessly cool and cozy! “Quite possibly the best quality and most comfortable set I’ve ever purchased,” one customer proclaimed. You can get the matching sweatshirt to complete the look or opt for a plain tee instead.
- Satin Wide-Leg Elastic Waistband Pants — just $33!
- Gihuo Cable-Knit Joggers — just $35!
Sweater Sets
Our Absolute Favorite: We’re seriously smitten with this off-the-shoulder sweater set! One shopper gushed, “Sheer comfort that can be dressed up or down!!! OMG, it was a PERFECT fit. No, it wasn’t tight at all, but a very comfortable fit! The material is NOT heavy, but lightweight and breathable. You will NOT be disappointed with this purchase and it is well worth the investment!!!”
- ARTFREE Pleated Lightweight Loungewear Set — originally $57, now just $52!
- Anrabess Free People Lookalike Sweater Set — originally $73, now just $40!
- Yidarer White Trim Long-Sleeve Knit Set — just $48!
- Anrabess 2-Piece Knit Loungewear Set — just $62!
Athleisure
Our Absolute Favorite: Sculpt your shape with this top-rated QINSEN jumpsuit! According to one review, “It is compressive in all the right places. This is the perfect throw on jumpsuit with a cute pair of sneakers. It has a supportive top, thick material for security and flattering design.”
- The Gym People Buttery Soft Joggers — originally $35, now just $29!
- Sunzel No. 1 Bestselling Crossover Flared Yoga Pants — originally $50, now just $29!
Pajamas
Our Absolute Favorite: PJ Salvage is one of our all-time favorite sleepwear brands! Super soft and high quality. We’re definitely choosing happy with this Choose Happy pajama set!
- Ekoauer Silky Pajama Set — originally $41, now just $25!
- Fessceruna 3-Piece Pajama Set — originally $60, now just $49!