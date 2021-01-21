When It Comes to Comfy-Chic Fashion, This Sweater Takes the Cake

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we spotted this sweater on Amazon, something happened. A spark lit within us, a smile graced our face and everything suddenly smelled like warm, fresh, chocolate chip cookies. Were we baking cookies when this happened? Maybe, but it all still came together like fate!

This piece is an immediate standout. It’s eye-catching, it’s chic, it’s elegant…but it’s so comfy at the same time. It’s not always easy to find a piece that does all of the above, especially for a low price, but it’s certainly possible. Look at us now!

Get the Lovaru Sexy V-Neck Tie Front Sweater starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This soft sweater has dropped shoulders, a straight hem dipping low to the thighs and a surplice V-neckline. It’s almost like you’re getting a wrap effect here, but add in the sleeve-like tie element and you also get the flattering and fashionable look of having a sweater tied around your waist — minus the extra bulk in back.

This sweater is currently available in six colors, so you can stick with the always-adored black or try something more colorful like light pink. You could also go neutral with a khaki or grey. Check them all out and see which one sends your heart most aflutter!

Get the Lovaru Sexy V-Neck Tie Front Sweater starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Does this sweater have you in the shopping mood? We’d never be ones to stop at just one when shopping, so we’ve found a few more sweaters for you that you might enjoy if you’ve taken interest in this one. They’re all available on Amazon and they’re all affordable!

This Asvivid sweater takes that wrap effect and pops it over onto the back instead, adding in some strappy criss-cross details we adore.

A simple V-neck sweater…but upgraded to the nines with an adorable heart pattern. We’ll be wearing this Amazon Essentials sweater way past Valentine’s Day!

Looking to go the cardigan route? This Asskdan piece is the epitome of laid-back fashion with its lantern sleeves and perfectly placed perforations.

It’s a mock neck sweater, it’s a tunic, it’s a dress…it’s everything! This Prinbara sweater is a must-have for Us.

Get the Lovaru Sexy V-Neck Tie Front Sweater starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Lovaru here and see more sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!