



It’s one thing when we find a piece we love that’s a full 50% off, but when we pass that halfway mark and the deal grows even larger, it practically takes on a life of its own! Case in point? This stunning dress!

This Lovers + Friends dress exudes the brand’s signature chic and California-cool style. Its transitional (and adorable) features will have us reaching for it throughout the seasons, and our friends will be trying to borrow it every chance they get. Sharing is caring and all, but when they see they can all save over $100 on this dress right now, everyone will want one of their own!

See it: Get the Lovers + Friends Priscilla Minidress (originally $188) for just $87 at Revolve!

This Lovers + Friends Priscilla Minidress has a 100% cotton shell that’s soft, lightweight, and just “beautiful,” as one reviewer described. It features a plaid pattern called Blue Breeze that mixes a faded, grey-ish blue with white for a color combination that’s somehow simultaneously flirty and professional!

This dress may feature lighter colors, but it’s fully lined, so we won’t have to worry about it being too sheer. It has a deep V-neckline that leads into the front-button closure, with white buttons reaching down to the hem, which hits at mid-thigh. This hem has a ruffled effect that’s just too cute!

Lovers + Friends knew just how cute that hem was, so the brand decided to add the same effect to the elasticized sleeves, incorporating matching ruffle cuffs just above the elbow! These fluttery sleeves are totally trendy and undeniably dreamy. They’re like little wings, which makes sense, because this dress makes us feel like we can fly!

There are so many styling possibilities with this dress, but that doesn’t mean we need a professional to figure out the accompanying pieces we’ll wear. The simple color palette opens up doors for many different types of accessories and footwear, whether we’re heading out for a fun night with friends full of food and laughs or even heading into the office in the middle of the week!

This piece works so well for day-to-night dressing. At the office we can slip on a pair of tights and some chunky booties or simple flats and hang a long blazer over our shoulders, tying our hair into a bun to perfect the look. When 5 o’clock hits, we can grab our heels from our filing cabinet and swap our large leather tote for a mini chain crossbody, letting our hair down and throwing a pretty peach or bright red stain on our lips! So gorgeous!

Lovers + Friends pieces are all laid back at their core, with “ease and wearability” as the main focus. Our first thought when we see this dress isn’t, “Wow, we’d love to lounge around in that,” but we totally could, and that’s what makes it so special. It’s so cute but also insanely comfortable! This is perfect for when we get home after a long night and are too lazy to change into our pajamas, though obviously we recommend hanging this dress back up so we can properly admire its beauty as we drift off to sleep and have the sweetest, most stylish of dreams!

