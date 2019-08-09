



As much as we love our basics like T-shirts and jeans, we wouldn’t necessarily classify them as outfit-makers. They set a great base, but they don’t transform a look. They leave something to be desired — a finishing piece that will upgrade any ensemble!

Giving our outfit a glow-up doesn’t mean we need to set aside an extra hour, or even an extra five minutes of time to do so. All we need is an easy-to-wear piece we can slip on at the last second and go!

See it: Get the House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Delancey Duster for just $218 at Revolve!

Shoppers say this “statement piece” is “absolutely gorgeous,” hence why they receive “so many compliments” every single time they wear it, which is often, since there are “so many things” they can pair it with! For example, one shopper said they pair their Delancey Duster with both heels and a dress as well as a casual band tee and canvas sneakers!

This duster has a long, notched collar to go with its longline fit. Its hem hits toward the lower calf, making it the perfect length for both tall and petite frames. It has side seam slits that reach all the way up to the bottom of our hip, never restricting movement, and also allowing for a fabulous flow as we walk! This also allows the fabric to drape beautifully over our legs so we look like we’re striking a pose even when we’re just taking a second to relax!

The long sleeves of the duster also have slits, further enhancing its loose and relaxed fit and adding the accent of a slightly flared effect. Love!

This duster is super airy, but if we want to rein it in a little, we can with the camouflaged front button closure, which we’ll find right around our natural waist. This allows us to create that additional structure, cinching our silhouette. Another feature we may not notice at first is the front patch pockets! Pockets are our favorite forever, so this duster just went from perfect to perfect-er!

Styling this leopard duster seriously could not be easier. It can dress up seriously anything and look good doing so. It’s not like trying to dress flannel pajamas up with stilettos — it actually works. Like, it would even work with pajamas, taking on a fancy robe feel! We’re certainly not going to save it solely for loungewear, though.

We’d also wear this duster with a little black dress and pumps for a night out, and we’re definitely picturing some statement earrings in the mix. Not only will it protect us from any slight chill in the air, but it will look so amazingly fabulous that other attendees will go home rethinking their entire wardrobes!

Already picturing yourself in this duster? It’s so easy to! Just look down at whatever outfit you’re wearing…and now imagine this Delancey Duster on top of it. Weren’t aware you were such a fashionista, huh? That’s the effect this duster has on literally any look! We’re brimming with outfit ideas right now, so all that’s left to do is make sure we grab one of these dusters for ourselves before the sellouts begin!

