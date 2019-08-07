



We’re always so worried about shopping for swimwear and finding the perfect bathing suit that when the day comes to finally wear it, we realize we totally forgot to buy something to wear over it!

We’re not going to prance into our local coffee shop in only a swimsuit to grab a latte on our way to the beach, and we’d certainly rather not slip on our street clothes over our wet one-piece or bikini after we’ve soaked up enough sun and water for the day. Totally changing is just a pain, too. Trust Us, this cover-up is way easier — and way cuter! Now is the perfect time to bring it into our lives, too, because it’s currently 40 percent off!

See it: Get the La Blanca Island Fare Cotton Crochet-Trim Tunic (originally $99) for just $59 at Macy’s! Sale ends September 16, 2019.

This La Blanca Island Fare Cotton Crochet-Trim Tunic has vacation lovers everywhere raving! Dozens of reviewers have rated it five stars, noting that it’s “super comfortable even in the hottest and [most] humid climate,” whether they’re wearing it on a cruise to the Caribbean, to the pool or to a beach trip with friends or family!

They are obsessed with its “very flattering” fit, especially after wearing so many cover-ups that might as well have been sheets. One shopper said La Blanca pieces like this one “have a level of quality and detail not found in the cheaper cover-ups” they’ve tried, and it shows!

This tunic cover-up is made of 100% cotton, making it breathable and quick to dry. It has a hint of sheerness to it, but it’s not totally transparent. It covers us up just enough while keeping us cool. The fluttery sleeves hit just below the elbow, while the skirt hits toward the upper thigh. It also has a plunging deep V-neckline!

See it: Get the La Blanca Island Fare Cotton Crochet-Trim Tunic (originally $99) for just $59 at Macy’s! Sale ends September 16, 2019.

What do the sleeves, skirt, and neckline all have in common? They’re all accented with the same gorgeous crochet trim. This trim is slightly scalloped, leaving it with a flower-like effect, the rounded edges of its petals grazing our skin. This trim also continues vertically down the center of this cover-up, showing just a glimpse of skin through the fabric — or a glimpse of our swimsuit! We love how it keeps us covered up, but not so much that we look or feel stuffy. It’s made for fun in the sun, after all!

Another reason we love this cover-up is that it can keep us protected from the blazing rays of the sun without leaving us overheated. It’s lightweight with a relaxed fit, making it an obvious go-to for those sunny days spent lounging poolside.

We can also totally choose to wear a full slip underneath this tunic if we’d like to wear it on non-beach and pool days as well, making it totally appropriate for a Saturday morning brunch or a backyard barbecue!

This cotton tunic is still available in two colors, but act fast — the white version is already starting to sell out! There’s still plenty of time left to wear it, but not as much time to buy it, so let’s get shopping!

See it: Get the La Blanca Island Fare Cotton Crochet-Trim Tunic (originally $99) for just $59 at Macy’s! Sale ends September 16, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from La Blanca here and more swimwear available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!