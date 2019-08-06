



Our favorite summer trend is easily the one-piece swimsuit, and having it back in style makes us wish summer would never end. Like any other piece of clothing though, not just any one-piece is the one piece for us. We love that they give us the option to cover ourselves up a little more, but some end up covering up our personality too!

A great one-piece should have us feeling comfortable in our own skin. That doesn’t mean hiding away, though, embracing invisibility. It means feeling comfortable enough to show off our best traits and let our charisma and charm shine! Luckily, we found the best swimsuit to do the job, and even more luckily, this designer swimsuit is 50% off right now!

See it: Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Beach Club High-Neck Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $108) for just $54 at Macy’s!

The Lauren Ralph Lauren Beach Club High-Neck Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit is what lies perfectly at the center of fun, fabulous, functional and fierce. Shoppers are calling it “timeless” yet still totally trendy. They say it’s “so classy” and “very flattering,” regardless of our figure. Some commented on its “great support,” even when the straps are pulled down for the sake of tanning, and one said they love the way it looks “with a sarong on for a poolside lunch.” Grab another table for Us, please!

This stretchy swimsuit is currently available in Indigo, a deep blue shade made to be near, or in, the water. It has a contrasting white trim up top, making its way up the high neckline and into a twist, where the straps cross over the shoulders, halter style. So cute, and we’ll never have to worry about the straps falling down!

Over on the back, the straps make their way straight down to mid-back. Below, we’ll find that this swimsuit offers full bottom coverage! There is a way to do full coverage without it looking like we’re overdoing it at the beach or pool, and this Ralph Lauren one-piece demonstrates it perfectly!

This swimsuit is shirred at the front, creating a flattering texture that not only adds a fun accent, but flatters our entire torso, accentuating what we love and helping to cover up what we’d rather not show off. It also has removable soft cups with wires at the sides offering even more coverage and shape if we want it! Plus, the entire piece is lined, which is a must for a high-quality bathing suit!

This isn’t the type of swimsuit that we change into as soon as we get to the beach, for example, and change out of as soon as we’re done swimming or sunbathing for the day. It’s the type of swimsuit we want to wear all day and build an outfit around. Just imagine it with distressed denim shorts on top, strappy sandals on our feet, our hair in a bun and a straw bag on our shoulder. Perfect for grabbing a snack on the boardwalk or heading to the arcade to win some prizes!

As one shopper said, “If you want a perfect swimsuit, this is the one,” and we agree wholeheartedly. It doesn’t get any better than this, especially when we’re saving over $50!

