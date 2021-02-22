Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about that time of year when we start thinking about spring and summer options for our activewear. Soon, we’ll be trading our track jackets for sports bras and our leggings for shorts. Now, don’t guffaw at the thought of yoga shorts. We know a lot of people tend to avoid them, finding most pairs to be uncomfortable and unflattering, but this pair may change things for you.

When we saw Lucy Hale’s Instagram selfie wearing her pair of leopard print yoga shorts, we were actually confused for a second. They looked pretty much exactly like a pair we were eyeing on Amazon. The difference, of course, is that Hale’s Aura7 Activewear pair is $84, while this Amazon pair is literally a quarter of the price!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale)

Get the AJISAI Biker Shorts for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Hale posted an adorable mirror selfie wearing her pink leopard set while holding her two pups with the perfect caption, “i’m not a regular mom, i’m a cool mom.” We knew at that second that these AJISAI shorts had to go right into our shopping cart. Not only is the design just so cute, but the long-line hem, reaching mid-thigh, will help you feel confident in them, all while keeping them from riding all the way up like other shorts do.

Another flattering feature is the extra-wide, high-rise waistband. It offers tummy control and just enough compression so that it “feels like a gentle hug.” Overall, the comfort level is super impressive. Just wait until you feel that “buttery soft” fabric for the first time and experience the stretch. It’s like wearing a (fierce) second skin!

These machine-washable shorts have another exciting surprise for you, and that’s a hidden pocket at the back of the waistband. Next time you take your workout outdoors or need to hold a locker key at the gym, this pocket has your back. You could also store your phone, a card or maybe a lip balm in there!

While we’re all about the pink leopard print of these shorts, there are actually 13 other designs you can pick from. There are a couple of other leopard variations, or you could go for a snake print or one of the numerous camo designs. There’s also a solid black, which is always a plus! Pick your favorite and see just how good you’ll look and feel in this can’t-miss activewear!

