Rock a Ribbed Turtleneck Like Lucy Hale for Under $30

It’s turtleneck weather if we’ve ever experienced it! And we have to say that while we’re not the biggest fans of icy-cold winds and slippery sidewalks, we undeniably adore wearing turtlenecks. They’re warm, they’re comfy and we firmly believe they can add a heavy dose of chicness to any outfit.

Our most recent turtleneck inspiration comes from the always fashionable Lucy Hale. The Hating Game actress showed Us how to nail winter fashion — even though she was in southern California — and we have so many outfit ideas now because of it!

Get the v28 Ribbed Pullover Turtleneck Top (originally $40) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Hale attended an event for Almay on January 27, wearing a beige, ribbed turtleneck top with a fleece-lined Fendi jacket and matching shorts, adding tall cowboy boots to finish off the look. Beige, ribbed turtleneck? Yeah, we knew with a little bit of searching we could find something similar on Amazon. And we did! It just so happens to also have a ton of great reviews and be $10 off right now too!

This v28 top is super, super similar to Hale’s, both in color and with its all-over ribbed design. You can wear the collar high, turtleneck style, but we like that you can always fold it over again for more of a mock-neck look. The material of this top is smooth, soft and very stretchy, and we can’t get enough of the added dart-like seams at the waist. They have such a flattering, cinching effect!

We definitely want to pick this turtleneck up in this shade (Turtivory) because it will go with seriously anything. It’s a true, elegant neutral. We’d wear it with jeans, under a midi skirt, under overalls, under a cami, with layers of chain necklaces, with high-waisted shorts — all in any color or pattern!

We don’t have to stop at this shade though. There are over 20 color options to choose from! Take on a burgundy, a baby blue, a deep purple or a mustard yellow, for example. There are also a handful of variations on this turtleneck on the same page, in case you’d like to check out a dress version or one with half-length sleeves! We won’t hold you up any longer. Go check them all out!

