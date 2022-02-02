Megan Thee Stallion’s $14 Cleanser Pick: ‘The Only Thing I Can Use’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to celebrity skincare, we know how it usually goes. Their skincare shelves are stocked with luxury brands like La Mer, SkinCeuticals, Augustinus Bader, Chanel and Dr. Barbara Sturm. We don’t blame them, of course. We certainly splurge on pricey products ourselves every once in a while. But when it comes to daily products we know we’ll go through pretty quickly, we definitely prefer to stick with something more affordable.

Affordable doesn’t always have to mean worse, though. In fact, we know an affordable, accessible brand is a real star when celebrities who can afford anything expensive — or receive it for free — still opt to use it. Megan Thee Stallion cemented this ultra-popular and common face wash as a top pick for anyone and everyone last year when she revealed it as a personal favorite!

Get the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

When Megan revealed a few of her favorite products in a video for Harper’s Bazaar, we were thrilled to see the clear-skinned rapper use multiple affordable products. The first one she mentions is this Cetaphil cleanser, a dermatologist favorite. “Every night before bed I have to wash off the 20 pounds of makeup that I had on all day from doing all hot girl stuff — shooting on set, talking to cute boys,” she explained. “I just literally wash all the hot girl stuff off.”

“I use Cetaphil,” she continued. I have kind of sensitive skin too. Like, anything will make me break out. Sometimes a lot of stuff is like, just super harsh on my skin, so this is like something that I’ve realized — it’s like the only thing I can use.” She also added, “I used to have acne — bad, okay? And this really got me through my tough time, so I would definitely recommend this if you’ve got oily skin and if you’re having a bad breakout. This always just calms my face down.” She finished by noting, “This is how you start becoming your best self,” while she massaged it into her face. Clearly she is a mega-fan!

This is a low-lather cleanser that claims to provide a deep clean without stripping the skin’s moisture barrier. It contains hydrating glycerin so it may actually strengthen the skin’s barrier as it removes dirt, excess oil and other impurities. It also claims to fight against multiple signs of skin sensitivity, including dryness, irritation, roughness and tightness!

This balancing, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic cleanser is a holy grail for so many for a reason, and we are just so happy that it’s so affordable — and even on Amazon Prime. You can buy multi-packs on the same Amazon page too in different sizes so you can stay stocked up! Now that’s some real hot girl stuff!

