Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t you just love when fashion and functionality come together? No more of that “beauty is pain” mindset — we’re all about chic comfort that keeps us feeling good and looking fabulous all day long. That’s why we’re incredibly obsessed with lug-sole boots right now!

Lug-sole boots are amazing because they obviously provide top-notch tread to keep you steady and confident on your feet, but they also have such an edgy, high-fashion vibe. Want to get in on one of our favorite footwear trends for the fall and winter? We’ve picked out five lug-sole boots for you to shop below, covering all types of budgets!

Soda Glove Boot

This Chelsea boot has a 3.5-inch block heel and a lug sole with a short platform. Stomp the sidewalks with confidence in these affordable beauties that will match with any and every outfit!

Get the Soda Glove Boot (originally $90) now starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Steve Madden Howler Bootie

If you really love the lug look, these Steve Madden booties, available in four colors, will capture your heart with their “exploded lug sole.” These boots are going to help you get some serious work done, like posing for photos and turning heads on the street!

Get the Steve Madden Howler Bootie for just $99.95 at Nordstrom!

Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Platform Boot

These iconic lace-up boots are always the way to go for a ’90s grunge-inspired look. The air-cushioned lug sole, the smooth leather and the signature yellow topstitching will have you looking like a straight-up superstar!

Get the Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Platform Boot for just $180 at Zappos!

WETKISS Platform Boots

Want an extra boost of height? These booties have 4.72-inch heels, making them incredible shoes for a night out where you’re looking to impress. This PU red leather shade is just stunning too!

Get the WETKISS Platform Boots starting at just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Tory Burch T Hardware Lug-Sole Boot

Whether you prefer to wear designer footwear every day or you want to treat yourself with some shoes you’ll wear over and over again, we definitely recommend checking out these Tory Burch boots. The golden logo hardware provides the perfect contrast against the lug sole!

Get the T Hardware Lug-Sole Boot for just $448 at Tory Burch!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!