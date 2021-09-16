Emulate Ashley Benson’s $470 Platform Bootie Style for Just $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A pair of awesome booties can truly make you feel powerful. Your step turns into a strut — a stomp, even — that could change the world. Add on a strong block heel and a platform and just like that, you’re making the rules. You’ll be looking like a mega-star even if you’re just taking the dog out for a walk!

Now, there are countless pairs of booties available across the globe, and almost everyone wears one style or another, so which pair is going to make your style stand out? We’re taking a hint from Ashley Benson, who recently wore one of her go-to pairs for two different outfits across two different days. We loved her looks so much that we found a pair of booties just like hers on Amazon!

Get the Moda Chics Ankle Slip-On Platform Boots for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

In one look, seen above, Benson wore her booties with an orange bell-sleeve button-up and a green mini skirt, documenting it on her Instagram Story, while on her main feed, she had previously posted photos in an all-black ensemble for a totally different vibe. We obviously looked up her booties first, finding they were the AGL Tiggy Chelsea boots…and nearly $500. Hence why we zoomed on over to Amazon and luckily found these Moda Chics booties that fit in our budget!

Like Benson’s, these are black Chelsea boots with a block heel and a platform. As with all Chelsea boots, they’re pull-on style and have stretchy elastic goring at either side for comfort and an easy on and off. There’s a small pull loop at the top of the heel as well!

These booties have a non-skid lugged outsole that not only looks cool but will keep you grounded, and they only continue to impress on the interior. They have softly lined inside walls, plus a cushioned footbed and padded insole for all-day comfort. Whether you’re heading to a concert, a coffee shop or even a super long corn maze, your feet will happily carry you through!

These boots, which are also available in snakeskin and brown, will most definitely become the first shoes you reach for with all of your outfits. Benson already demonstrated their versatility. We can also see them with a shiny slip dress or a casual shirt jacket and jeans — plus about a million other potential pairings!

Not your style? Shop more from Moda Chis here and check out other booties here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

