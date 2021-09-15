Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve already witnessed a few major trends starting to take the fashion world by storm ahead of the fall season, and one of our favorites is the shirt jacket or “shacket” look! We’re totally obsessed. It’s the ultimate example of lightweight outerwear that suits the start of fall when it’s not too chilly outside yet — but you definitely need a little something extra to stay warm and cozy.

Not sure how to break into the trend? There’s one shacket that’s gone viral on social media recently, particularly on TikTok, and it costs just $20! This piece from Shein is already beyond popular, and you can get your hands on it right now to kick off the season in style.

Plaid is pretty much synonymous with the autumn aesthetic, and this shacket is a classic example of the print. We love that it’s a bit larger and bolder than other versions on the market, and the color combination is incredibly versatile. You have black, brown, grey and white all in the mix, so you can truly pair this shacket with any ensemble!

Shoppers say that the material of this garment is “softer than expected,” and note it’s thicker than your typical plaid button-down — hence the shacket moniker. They also state that it does run slightly large, but we think that’s the point — it’s meant to fit more oversized and provide enough room for layering, just like a standard jacket. If you want an exaggerated fit or a more snug silhouette, you can easily go up or down a size — it’s your call, fashionista!

You can wear the shacket over tanks, long-sleeve tops and even lightweight sweaters! It’s also a great piece to throw on over a dress if you want to create a more casual look for a brunch or an apple-picking outing. Miranda Priestly would likely say that plaid for fall isn’t groundbreaking, but this is undoubtedly an excellent seasonal staple with a little bit of a twist. Combining the look of a button-down shirt with the feel of a lightweight jacket is an incredible concept, and we don’t think that we’ll be able to get through the upcoming brisk months without a piece just like this one!

