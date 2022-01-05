Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New year, new Us! But how do we stay inspired when it comes to New Year’s resolutions — and more specifically, fitness goals? Finding the motivation to actually get up and go to the gym can be so hard. We know we’ll feel great after our workout, but there’s still a disconnect within ourselves that just makes Us want to plop hard on the couch.

We’ve always found that buying not only cute but super high-quality activewear is a great motivator. We want any excuse to wear these pieces and experience just how stretchy, durable, sweat-wicking and comfy they can be, especially when we’re attempting Warrior III or our heaviest squat yet. That’s why we’re not missing out on these lululemon specials. The brand’s We Made Too Much section is filled with incredible pieces at low, low prices, and now is the best time to grab them. See our current faves below!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25″

We obviously need to start this list off with a pair of leggings! lululemon’s Align™ line is famous for a reason. This buttery-soft pair was designed for yoga, but you’ll love wearing it for other workouts too — and for when it’s time to take a break!

Get the lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25″ (originally $118) for just $89 at lululemon!

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

This is the no-chafe training and running top you’ve been waiting for! Perfect for wearing over your sports bra, this stretchy, seamless tank top is also a great length. Plus, we love working out in bold colors!

Get the Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length (originally $58) now starting at just $39 at lululemon!

Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

This low-friction bra is all about keeping you comfortable without sacrificing on the support. Wear for both yoga and training, and enjoy the cool-to-the-touch Luxtreme™ fabric you’ll only find at lululemon!

Get the Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups (originally $52) for just $39 at lululemon!

Base Pace High-Rise Short 8″

The rise of biker shorts as not only activewear items but fashion items has been the best — especially when we come across specials like this! These running shorts have a hidden drawcord for an A+ fit and a back pocket for a hands-free run!

Get the Base Pace High-Rise Short 8″ (originally $58) for just $39 at lululemon!

Wunder Train Cropped Long Sleeve Shirt

Awesome, funky print? Check. Ultra-fast-drying fabric? Check. Four-way stretch? Check. Body-contouring fit? Check. Thumbholes? Check. Should we go on? This long-sleeve crop top has got it all going on!

Get the Wunder Train Cropped Long Sleeve Shirt (originally $88) for just $69 at lululemon!



