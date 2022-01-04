These Designer-Lookalike Leggings Are Buttery Soft and Only $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to activewear, I often end up in a bit of a personal predicament. I’m a big fan of comfy clothing, but I’ve never been the type to lounge in leggings because of the constraining compression. At the same time, however, I love the look of a sleek silhouette — nothing motivates me to exercise quite like a cute athleisure set. I couldn’t help but wonder…did my perfect pair of workout leggings exist?

After trying my fair share of leggings from popular fitness brands, I decided to browse for more affordable options elsewhere. To be honest, I just didn’t feel like splurging on yoga pants that provided more pain than gain. Comfort is key! So, after reading a lot of reviews and recommendations from trusted sources, I stumbled upon my favorite leggings of all time — the CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling Workout Leggings. And yes, they live up to their name. These Lululemon-lookalike leggings are available from Amazon for only $26!

Get the CRZ Yoga Women's Naked Feeling Workout Leggings for just $26 at Amazon!

The CRZ women’s workout leggings feel like they’re barely there — hence, the “naked feeling.” As one shopper said, “They really do feel like a second skin.” Finally a pair of leggings that aren’t too tight! Made from a Spandex blend, these buttery soft yoga pants are lightweight and cool to the touch. Featuring a high-waisted cut and four-way stretch, these smooth leggings offer gentle compression support for physical activity without restricting movement or comfort. Plus, the seamless waistband includes a hidden pocket for extra storage on the go. Oh, and did I mention they come in 43 different colors and patterns?

I’m not the only one obsessed with these CRZ Yoga pants! “I have searched high and low for a so-called ‘Lulu lookalike’ and these are the closest thing I have found,” one shopper shared. “Great quality and fit! The fabric is buttery soft. They have great compression but still super lightweight.” Another customer commented, “They are not see-through in ANY way — which I am so impressed by. It might be my new favorite fabric honestly.” We can attest that these leggings are indeed squat-proof! “I love love love these leggings,” gushed one shopper. “I feel like I’m not wearing anything! Well, ok, there’s a noticeable amount of support but they’re SO comfy and I love the way I look in them! These fit like a dream.” And according to this review, “You know they’re good quality when people ask you if they’re Lululemon. They are high waist, stretchy yet snug.”

I style my CRZ Yoga pants with a cropped athletic top and sneakers when working out or walking around the neighborhood. On colder days, I’ll add an oversized sweatshirt on top. Because these leggings are equally comfortable and flattering on, I even wear them running errands or traveling (and I’m normally a sweatpants gal). After falling in love with my first pair, I’ve gone back and ordered two more. Trust Us — these leggings are legit.

