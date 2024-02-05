Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

lululemon is always in style, but major deals on the luxe label’s bestselling items aren’t an everyday occurrence. If you’re still going strong on your “exercise more” New Year’s resolution and want to reward yourself, what better way than with a fashion find designed to help you reach your goals without breaking the bank?

Right now, you can snag the renowned lululemon quality for much less. We’re already getting excited to rock our new gear at yoga! Whether you’re looking for a sports bra, shorts, tank top, leggings or a sweatshirt, we found the best items in every category. All are on sale, so peep our top picks below!

Sports Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: This asymmetrical sports bra is everything you want in a sports bra at a price that almost seems wrong. The buttery-soft material, light support and stretch make it ideal for your next low-impact workout.

Get the Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top for $29 (originally $68) at lululemon!

Related: These Ultra-Stretchy Lounge Pants Are Designed to Flatter Any Body Type Yoga pants are an up close and personal experience. They’re probably the most fitted bottoms you wear on a daily basis (unless skinny jeans are a staple in your day-to-day wardrobe). Whether you like it or not, for better or worse, they’re hugging every part of your legs and midsection! But “fitted” doesn’t have to […]

Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: Classic is the best way to describe these breathable, airy shorts. Wear them running, cross training, lifting and even lounging around the house! They come in 18 colors, so you might want to grab two!

Get the Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5 for $49 (originally $68) at lululemon!

Tank Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: How flattering is this tank? Made with lululemon’s fastest-drying material, it will support you as you push yourself. Lycra fiber is added for stretch, so you’ll be extra comfortable too!

Get the Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top for $39 (originally $68) at lululemon!

Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These high-rise leggings are ultra-flattering around the waist, designed to hug your curves in all of the right places. They have an almost “weightless” feel and a four-way stretch — the only limit is yourself!

Get the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″ for $39 (originally $98) at lululemon!

Related: I’ve Tried Countless Coats — Here Are 5 Fleeces, Parkas and More I Can't Live Without When buying a new coat online, there are certainly some challenges at play. First, it’s incredibly difficult to know how a coat will fit unless you can try it on; is it actually true to size like reviewers say? Speaking of reviews, it seems that every coat is the “best on the market,” making it […]

Sweatshirt

Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy is completely in. This oversized hoodie has a lightweight warmth you’re bound to be obsessed with. Not too hot, not too cold, just right! Wear it during your workout warm-up and beyond!

Get the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie for $89 (originally $118) at lululemon!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other sale items at lululemon!