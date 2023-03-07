Brand New! Grab the Upgraded Version of lululemon’s Famous Running Shoe

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When lululemon launched the original blissfeel sneaker in spring 2022, we couldn’t get enough. It was the first shoe launch from the athletic brand, and while we had high hopes, the style still managed to exceed our expectations. We could officially wear lululemon from head to toe!

Today, the impossible happened. lululemon somehow managed to elevate the original design of the female-focused running shoe, officially introducing the blissfeel 2. This new release carries over numerous things you loved about the first version, adding on some small tweaks here and there that manage to make a significant difference!

Get the blissfeel 2 Running Shoe for just $148 at lululemon!

The blissfeel 2, which is the same price as its predecessor, is a must-own for running, working out and training, though it’s more than cute enough for everyday wear too. It has a revamped seamless upper with a sleeker look and a better fit to cradle the foot for comfort, plus a layered textile treatment to help the shoe contour to your individual foot shape. It’s not just about the cushioning — it’s about creating an anatomically-friendly fit that makes each step feel like a miracle!

The blissfeel 2 also has flatter, wider laces and a midfoot panel for stability, which is especially fantastic for if you’re planning on running on rocky roads and trails.

Another thing we love to see is the larger assortment of colors! There are nine beautiful hues to choose from!

Get the blissfeel 2 Running Shoe for just $148 at lululemon!

It was reassuring to see that the blissfeel 2 maintains its original outsole, which is specially pressure-mapped to help increase traction and flexibility. We, of course, appreciate the moisture-wicking liner too, especially seeing as spring and summer are coming up and we’re likely to break a sweat!

Whether you’re looking to level up your original blissfeel shoes, grab a pair in another color or try the style for the first time, this blissfeel 2 launch is for you. Take your sneaker style up a notch and say goodbye to foot fatigue!

Still feeling unsure? The 30-day trial will let you put these shoes to the test before deciding if you want to keep them or not. Though considering the thousands of ratings on the original shoe, we feel pretty confident you’ll be sticking with the blissfeel 2!

See it: Get the blissfeel 2 Running Shoe for just $148 at lululemon!

Looking for something else? Explore more shoes at lululemon and check out the brand’s bestsellers here!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!