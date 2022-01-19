Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After lots of postponements, we now have so many weddings in our calendar for this year. That’s so many occasions where we need to dress formally or in cocktail attire. And that’s not even counting other events like bar/bat mitzvah celebrations, fancy dates or perhaps dinner parties!

It’s time to prepare now. It’s never a good idea to let a formal event creep up on you and be left with only a couple of days to find a photo booth-worthy dress. Luckily, one of our favorite dress brands, Lulus, has so many dresses available at Nordstrom right now. We’ll show you five of our favorites below — with nothing over $100!

This Satin Slip Dress

There’s a reason you’re seeing slip dresses everywhere lately. This piece is just gorgeous — especially with that cowl neckline. Make sure to leave yourself enough time to admire your look in the mirror before you have to leave for your event!

Get the Lulus Brazen Babe Cowl Neck Satin Slip Dress for just $74 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Floral Party Dress

Looking for something fun yet sophisticated? This dress is for you. The ruffled skirt and beautifully embroidered floral print are an absolutely perfect combo. Such a great dancing dress!

Get the Lulus It Was Always You Embroidered Sleeveless Mini Dress for just $78 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Unique Evening Gown

Need to go full-length? Consider this gown with its sheer, fluttery short sleeves, its flirty slit and that unique, figure-flattering cutout at the waist. Absolutely obsessed!

Get the Lulus Garden Bliss Cutout Evening Gown for just $88 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Sequin Cocktail Dress

Sparkly sequins and a lace overlay? In one piece? Sign Us up. The ladder stitching on the bodice has a waist-cinching effect too, giving this piece an all-over fabulousness!

Get the Lulus Chance Encounter Sequin Cocktail Dress for just $74 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Romantic Gown

This white lace and satin gown is all about timeless elegance. Its gleaming white material will make you look like a beautiful angel. Our only tip is to maybe not wear this one at any weddings — unless you’re the bride, of course!

Get the Lulus Love & Romance Satin Evening Gown for just $78 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop more Lulus here and shop more dresses at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!