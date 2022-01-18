Cozy Vibes Only! This Fuzzy Top From Nordstrom Is a Winter Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dressing comfortably and looking put-together don’t have to be mutually exclusive. If you live in a climate that’s especially cold in the winter, prioritizing comfort and warmth over all else makes sense — but there are some seriously cute pieces on the market that can still make you feel chic!

When we normally think of fleece, the most stylish tops available may not come to mind. Many of our fleece finds fall into the loungewear category, but there are others that are more of a hybrid! For example, just look at this polo version from Open Edit. It’s super cozy and casual, but the design is a major step-up from the pullover fleeces that we already have in our closets.

Get the Open Edit Women’s Cozy Polo Knit Top with free shipping for $49 at Nordstrom!

This top is made from the same sumptuous material — but with a modern twist. The polo design allows this top to function less like a sweatshirt and more like an actual blouse! It has the classic collar neckline with buttons running down the front, plus two pockets on both sides of the chest. This top has a boxier fit, which pairs perfectly with the drop shoulder sleeves and their relaxed style.

Right now, you can pick up this fleece top in three colors: Light tan, baby pink and a barely-there sage green. Each of these shades will look excellent with any other hue, as they’re all relatively muted tones. You can wear the top out loose with leggings or jeans — but if you want to dress it up, you can tuck it into a high-waisted skirt or some fabulous faux-leather pants!

The polo twist on this top makes it much more versatile than similar styles. Honestly, this may be the first fleece top of this nature we’ve seen yet! If you’re tired of wearing the same comfy garments all winter long and want to shake things up, this may be the ultimate addition to your cozy wardrobe. Whether you’re spending time at home or going out to dinner, you can style this top to look elevated or more casual with the right adjustments. With multiple Nordstrom shoppers viewing it right now, it’s bound to be a hit!

