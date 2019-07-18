



We’re always looking to declutter our lives, but after all, who isn’t? It seems most of Us have been hit with the Marie Kondo bug and haven’t been the same since! Unfortunately, the “magic of tidying-up” isn’t always a reality. With our jam-packed schedules and hectic lives, rarely do we check off our to-do lists or make “cleaning” our top priority.

Our chaotic weeks also leave our makeups bags a mess. Just opening up our daily totes reminds us that it’s completely stuffed with skincare products and makeup we most likely don’t need. But paring down our makeup isn’t so easy, unless we have a great multitasker we can rely on. Looking for a quick-and-easy solution? Start by swapping that huge palette out for this under-$20 product that can be used not one but three different ways!

See it: Grab one of theBalm Manizer by theBalm Cosmetics (originally $24) now with prices starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

The theBalm Manizer by theBalm Cosmetics is our top pick for anyone who’s looking for that sunkissed, glow-from-within look. Over 1,000 reviewers obsess over this product, but one of them summed up what’s so special about this luminizer by saying “you need it!”

It comes available in three silky-smooth shades. First, there’s Cindy-Lou, which is the lightest of the bunch. The Mary-Lou shade is a medium bronze and the Betty-Lou hue is the darkest of the three. Every shade gives a luminous goddess look, but this product is actually a three-in-one! No matter which shade we select, it can be used as a bronzer, shadow and shimmer and here’s how!

See it: Grab one of theBalm Manizer by theBalm Cosmetics (originally $24) now with prices starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

Highlighter: Is anyone looking to shine bright like a diamond? If so, this luminizer will do the trick! It’s the eye-catching, light-reflecting powder that will have all of the compliments rolling in. Just simply apply any of the three colors to the cupid’s bow, browline or cheekbones. Reviewers were left speechless over how sensational the shimmer was. One reviewer said the champagne-like pigments seamlessly blended onto the skin and emphasized their features brilliantly. Another reviewer said the reflective light had just the right amount of shine.

Eyes/Cheeks: So many other reviewers loved how this product also doubled as their new eyeshadow. The lighter tones were great as a highlighter and the darker was perfect when looking to layer some color onto our lids. The darker options can even double as a contour when sweeping it all over cheekbones or foreheads. One reviewer could not contain their excitement over how this product gave their skin a bronzed-goddess look.

All Over: Looking to dazzle? If so, use any of the three shades all over the face! Whether wearing solo or on top of our makeup, it will make each day shine a little brighter. Reviewers loved the natural glow it added into their day-to-day routines. One reviewer said it was the one-stop shop for their entire makeup routine while another reviewer couldn’t get past how shimmery, high-quality and longlasting the pigments were without the need to reapply during the day.

See it: Grab one of theBalm Manizer by theBalm Cosmetics (originally $24) now with prices starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional theBalm Cosmetics and more luxury beauty also available at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!