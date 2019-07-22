Our Favorite Comfy Pajamas With 1,000 Reviews Are in Under-$70 at Nordstrom





What’s the one thing that keeps Us motivated all day long? Sleep! Just the thought of returning back to our beds can get us through any difficult day or tough schedule. Of course, we need to make sure we have the best sheets, comforters, blankets, mattress and everything else we need to catch our beauty rest, but what do most of us usually overlook? Our pajamas!

Sure that old, raggedy T-shirt is comfy enough for catching some Z’s, but everyone should have a cute pair of PJs on hand. But oftentimes, those “cute pajamas” end up being so uncomfortable, we end up reaching for our usual sweatpants or oversized tee with holes. But get ready to toss out that stained and tattered tee because we found a pair of pajamas so comfy and stylish, you’ll definitely want to step up your PJ game.

See it: Grab a pair of the Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas for $65, available at Nordstrom!

The Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas is the sleepwear we’re slipping on as soon as we get home for the day. The first thought we all have upon returning home from work is usually to change into our comfy go-to’s. But this two-piece set rivals our tried-and-true clothes and the best part about these PJs? We won’t get embarrassed caught in them like we do our oversized sweatshirts and two-sizes-too-big sweatpants.

Imagine a pair of classic PJs and it’s this set exactly. It has the traditional white piping that outlines the collar and sleeves of the shirt, which is menswear-inspired and timeless. It’s also perfectly tailored while retaining the comfort and flattering fit we expect in pajamas.

These classic pajamas come available in four different colors including black, grey pearl heather stripe, navy peacoat, and purple shake. It doesn’t matter what pair anyone slips into, they’re all sensational and feature the same dreamy design.

The best part of these PJs? The fabric! This set is made from modal, which is textile made from spun cellulose fiber. Modal is known for being super soft, lightweight, easy to care for and provides a maximum amount of comfort. Obviously, comfort is the most important part about sleeping after all.

We would be hard-pressed to find another pair of pajamas that fit more comfortably than this set, too. It’s loose without being too loose where it’s baggy or too oversized where we feel uncomfortable.

According to the reviewers, this pair is so flattering and comfortable. One reviewer said it was the softest pajamas they’ve ever touched while another reviewer said they couldn’t resist picking up more than one pair.

We love this, especially since these pajamas are so chic we can wear them out in public, too! But how? Add a flat sandal or wedge sandal and layer the look off with a denim jacket swung over the shoulders. The best part is that if we run into anyone we know, we won’t suffer from that “they just saw me in my PJ’s” remorse that’s all too real. This is the sleepwear set we’ve all been dreaming of!

