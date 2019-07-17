Grab These ‘Must-Have’ Sam Edelman Wedge Sandals for Under $50





There’s no footwear easier to wear and more comfortable than a slide sandal, and there’s no footwear fancier than a designer heel. So what is our point, exactly? Well, what if we could combine these two things together to create the perfect shoe? Well, maybe we can’t . . . but we’re thankful becasue Sam Edelman already did!

The Sam Edelman Regis sandals are wedge platform shoes that do everything right. If we had a physical checklist of everything we wanted in a warm-weather shoe, our marker would be running out of ink. That’s how obsessed we are! And guess what — it’s our lucky day, because these sophisticated slides are on sale!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Regis sandals (originally $70) starting at just $49 at Zappos!

This shoe is racking up the reviews, and shoppers are calling it both the “perfect summer cork slide” and a “must-have for spring.” We plan to turn it into our favorite for fall, too. Many reviewers agree that we “can’t beat the price” on sandals like these that look super expensive and are of such high quality, but are currently starting at under $50. They’re even “comfortable right out of the box!” No wonder so many are saying that these are their daily go-to shoes for work and beyond!

These wedge sandals have either a saddle leather, patent leather, metallic leather or genuine haircalf upper, depending on the color we choose. We were impressed with the intricate strappy design of this upper at first glance, but we were thrilled when we looked a little closer and realized the straps actually formed a specific silhouette — the Sam Edelman double “E” logo! We can even find a smaller hardware version of this logo on the strap closest to our ankle!

These shoes have a slip-on style and an open toe to show off our pedicure — or motivate us to finally schedule one. They have a cushioned footbed with an embossed design, making them an easy choice for all-day wear, and topstitching detail around the border that contrasts beautifully!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Regis sandals (originally $70) starting at just $49 at Zappos!

The wedge heel and platform of this shoe are connected and wrapped in cork. The heel is 2.5 inches high and the platform is 1 ¼ inches high, giving us just enough of a boost to deliver all of the flattering effects of a heel without affecting our ability to walk. Underneath, we’ll find the outsole, which is made of crepe rubber. Crepe rubber provides great traction, but is softer than other rubber materials, making it potentially the most comfortable sole option out there that’s still incredibly durable! This means better shock absorption, less foot fatigue and less knee and even back pain!

These shoes are currently available in six colors, one of which is a leopard print! That would be the haircalf one. There are also multiple brown and black options with major versatility, as well as a polished leather with a metallic sheen! Two of these styles are the full 30% off, but every single color is on sale right now!

Shoppers recommend going up half a size to find the perfect fit in these Regis sandals. Once we do, we might as well throw all of our other shoes into storage, because we’re never going to want to slide these off!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Regis sandals (originally $70) starting at just $49 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Sam Edelman here and other sandals available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!