Score This Adorable Ruffle Dress for Just $17 at Walmart!

The coquette look is still in. Way in. And if you’re still looking for the perfect dress to incorporate it into your everyday wardrobe or you just have a special event you’d like to head to while wearing the style, we’ve found the absolute best option. And you won’t believe it’s less than $20! We can hardly believe it, and we stumbled onto it!

The absolutely adorable Luv Betsey Eyelet Ruffle Dress, by Betsey Johnson herself, is just $17 at Walmart right now. It’s available in a very light blue (Starlight Blue) and a gorgeous bright red (True Red), and it comes in a variety of sizes. Best of all, it’s oozing feminine charm, and you’ll feel like a delicate little daisy as soon as you slip it on. It’s a pretty little crinkly dress that has eyelet ruffle straps and trim, giving it those in-demand details we all want.

Get the Luv Betsey Eyelet Ruffle Dress for just $17 at Walmart!

It’s the perfect springtime dress, as it hits above the knees, and it looks amazing with a pair of short boots – or flats if you prefer. Its eyelet opening with a tie at the top give it an even girlier look too – almost like you got out of bed and went out into the world wearing your jammies, but totally rocked them. Plus, it has a cinched waist to help bring in your own!

Don’t wait on getting this dress, though. It’s currently on clearance, and it won’t be available forever. It’s already starting to sell out quickly, and with the Betsey name attached to it, it’s bound to be unavailable in the coming weeks.

Go lock in your ruffly, pretty dress and be ready for everything spring has to offer as it comes up! Easter is just around the corner, after all!