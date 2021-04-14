Find Out Why Over 14,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With These Denim Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A pair of staple denim shorts may seem easy to find, but we’re admittedly pretty particular about the jeans we wear. Coming across a well-fitting and flattering pair of jeans is actually far more difficult than some shoppers realize — and it’s even more difficult when you’re seeking out shorts!

With the summer approaching, we went on a mission to find jean shorts we can live in all season long. Of course, there are priorities: They need to have the right amount of stretch, the right length and the right look to sell Us — and it seems like this pair from luvamia is the winning pick!

With over 14,000 Amazon reviewers gushing about how “perfect” these shorts are, we had to complete a further investigation and make the final verdict. Here’s the scoop — they have a mid-rise fit that you can purchase with either one or two buttons on the closure. Plus, shoppers are particularly into the length, as these shorts are on the, well, short side — but still provide plenty of coverage!

In addition to praising the simple (but effective) design of these shorts, the amount of stretch they have is also scoring high marks! This is ideal for anyone who has a curvier figure. After all, denim with stretch is always the more comfortable option.

If you can’t tell by now, we’re completely on board with these denim shorts. They’re available in over 30 different washes and styles, ranging from classic white to dark washed black. At least one of these shorts will be a fit for your sense of style — if not more! Naturally, the best part about picking up these denim shorts is that they’re seriously affordable, so you can make a guilt-free splurge and opt for multiple pairs if you’re so inclined. Anyone who’s looking for fresh cutoff shorts this summer is in for a treat!

