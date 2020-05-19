Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ah, another spring. Another year of blooming flowers, backyard hangouts and iced coffee (though we drank that all winter too). Unfortunately, this warm weather also means one more thing we’re less thrilled about: another year of searching for a pair of denim shorts we actually like.

Denim shorts are the worst — but only because we want a pair we’re happy with so, so badly. They are cute, they go with everything and they are easily one of the most timeless styles — but finding the right look and fit is honestly even harder than it is with a full-length pair of jeans. But it’s not impossible. Not when you’re shopping with Us!

Get the luvamia Ripped Denim Jean Shorts starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

You may have never thought that your new favorite pair of denim shorts would ever have come from Amazon, but that’s why we’re here. When we spotted these luvamia shorts, we knew we had to spread the word. They’ve become a number one bestseller with hundreds of reviews, and they even come in over 10 variations and in so many shades of blue!

These shorts…they are not like other shorts. Really! While most pairs of denim shorts we’ve tried tend to ride up or cut off your circulation, whether at the waist or at the thighs, these shorts are specifically constructed to hold the right areas in and give you that relaxed feel you crave everywhere else. They are made for all bodies, not just one type. They are a must for anyone having trouble finding a flattering pair — new moms love them too!

These mid-rise shorts feature distressed details and a sewn raw-edge cuffed hem for an edgy but finished look. They have a traditional five-pocket style and belt loops, but as for the closure, you have two choices. You’ll notice some with a zip fly and button closure, but others have a four-button closure if that’s more your style!

Possibly our favorite part of these shorts? It was a close race, but the stretchy denim is really one feature that sets these luvamia shorts apart from the rest. While wearing other shorts feels like wearing ultra-compression bottoms all day, these shorts move with your body, stretching instead of squeezing. Doesn’t that sound like a dream? Sure, for now, but it can soon become a reality for you — order today!

