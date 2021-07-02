Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We regularly discuss items that all of Us need in our closets — think a little black dress, everyday bodysuits and versatile denim that can be styled for any occasion. But it’s not just basics: There are dressier tops that can be considered wardrobe staples as well, and we’re about to introduce you to one that will change your wardrobe game.

Simply put, a top like this one from luvamia is a must-have. It’s a timeless blouse that you can always turn to when you don’t know what to wear, and shoppers are loving it just as much as we are!

Get the luvamia Women’s Casual Long Sleeve V Neck Loose Button Down Blouse for prices staring at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Button-down blouses like this go with everything — jeans, dress pants, skirts, shorts and everything in between! This particular option offers a lower V-neck design with buttons running down the front, as well as long, lantern-style sleeves that cinch in at the wrists. You might feel like you’re wearing a basic top, but this blouse is so much more elegant than others on the market!

This top only comes in two colors, but they’re the two most essential shades around. You can currently pick it up in either black or white, and these two hues go with everything — literally. Can’t decide between the two? Given the affordable price point, buying both isn’t out of the question.

We’ve all struggled with staring in the mirror, desperately trying to figure out what to wear before a brunch or dinner — and this top can make that process easier. This top will quickly find its place in your rotation of staples, and one reviewer even claims it feels more expensive than it is. Given the positive feedback and our constant need for a closet upgrade, we think this shirt deserves a spot in all of our carts!

