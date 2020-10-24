This Satin Bamboo Sleep Cover Will Tame Your Frizzy Hair Overnight

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone who regularly deals with frizzy hair knows how difficult it is to manage. During the day, we can handle keeping it smooth — but nighttime care is a different story. You simply don’t have control over how much you toss and turn while getting your beauty rest — and when your slumber ends, your hair may look like a nightmare!

But fear not: You don’t have to wake up to a bad hair day if you use a night cap just like this one from Lvaiz. This bonnet is the key to ward off unruly locks, and protect your follicles from future damage at the same time.

Get the Lvaiz Satin Bonnet Silk Lined Sleep Cap for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.



This cap fits snugly around the edges of your hair and will feel comfortable while you sleep. The outer layer is made from high-quality bamboo cotton, and the inside is lined with silky satin, which is what actually protects you. This type of material causes the least amount of friction for fragile hair. If your hair is prone to breakage, this is the ideal cap for you to wear while sleeping!

If you have curly hair and want to keep it intact, this cap will help keep curls properly shaped. The moral of the story? If you wear this bonnet at night, you will save plenty of precious time the morning after.

Also, you can wear this cap outside as a cute, slouchy beanie! Shoppers say that its versatility is impressive. In fact, one reviewer even said they receive tons of compliments whenever they wear this out in the fall and winter! This is a cold weather cap and a protective hair bonnet all in one — what could be better than that?

