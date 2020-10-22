Find Out Why Shoppers Are Loving This Unique Take on a Tie-Dye Sweatshirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a cozy sweatshirt — especially in the cooler months of the year? They’re made even better thanks to the tie-dye trend that’s taken over Instagram! It’s undoubtedly one of the dreamiest prints around, and we can’t get enough of it. While many tie-dye pieces on the market tend to look alike, some stand out from the pack.

This sweatshirt from KIRUNDO takes on the tie-dye phenomenon in a unique way. Some shoppers are calling it the “perfect” piece, and it immediately caught our attention as well!

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Tie Dye Sporty Sweatshirt Crew Neck for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweatshirt’s tie-dye pattern is comprised of zebra-style stripes, which is different from similar items. You usually see cloud-like tie-dye or the standard DIY approach, but this appears to be expertly done. There are two single-shade options up for grabs, plus two multicolored versions. It’s even available in simple solids if you’re not looking for more printed garments!

Reviewers agree that the fit and feel of this sweatshirt is simply amazing. The material has a “medium weight,” which is ideal for the fall and winter, and the comfort level of this crewneck is as good as it gets! Its length stretches down to the hips, and both the hem and sleeves have ribbing to finish off the look.

We’re not surprised that this sweatshirt became an instant hit — after all, who doesn’t want to warm up in something so adorable? While this sweatshirt does run true to size, you can order up if you want a more oversized fit, as many Amazon shoppers say they did. This crewneck will also make a great gift for the holidays, or you can gift it to yourself. Wins all around!

