Macy’s Secretly Has the Most Beautiful Holiday Decor Pieces

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Where did December go? It seems like just yesterday we were prepping our turkey and stuffing, but now, the end of the year is on the horizon. Can you believe that Christmas is already next weekend? We simply can’t wrap our heads around it.

Because we’ve lost track of time, we have also forgotten to pick up some holiday decor pieces to make our homes feel festive. But it’s not too late — and we found a great selection of decor pieces at Macy’s that seriously impressed Us! Most of them are on sale too, so check them out below while you still can!

This Gorgeous Centerpiece

You can place this pre-lit stunner in any type of vase to create a beautiful accent or centerpiece for the dining table.

Get the National Tree Company 18 Feel Real(R) Colonial Urn Filler (originally $182) on sale for just $91 at Macy’s!

This Adorable Tree Skirt

If you have a real tree at home, you can make the cleanup process a breeze by adding this skirt to the base!

Get the Glitzhome 48 D Merry Christmas Tree Skirt (originally $104) on sale for just $52 at Macy’s!

This Massive Ornament Set

This set contains 100 shatter-proof ornaments as well as plush ornaments that can be used to decorate anything in your home — not just your tree!

Get the Holiday Lane Christmas Cheer 100 Assorted Shatterproof and Soft Ornament Set (originally $200) on sale for just $120 at Macy’s!

This Rustic Advent Calendar

You can still pick up this advent calendar to count down the remaining days left until Christmas, and its rustic aesthetic is beyond cool!

Get the Glitzhome 15.35 H Wooden LED Countdown Farmhouse (originally $94) on sale for just $47 at Macy’s!

These Chic Light-Up Trees

If you want to go for a different Christmas tree look, these birches are a great option. They’re also smaller, so they can be used to add a touch of festive fun to places that aren’t as decor-heavy!

Get the Mr. Christmas LED Birch Tree Collection (originally $88) on sale for just $26 at Macy’s!

These Serving Plates

This collection has a variety of serving pieces available for salads, casseroles and whatever else you’re whipping up for a holiday dinner party!

Get the Spode Christmas Tree Nutcracker Dinnerware Collection (originally starting at $50) on sale for prices starting at just $20 at Macy’s!

This Mess-Free Christmas Tree

This pre-lit tree is probably one of the best values we’ve seen to date! At under $100, it’s surely the steal of the season.

Get the National Tree Company 4.5′ Dunhill Fir Tree with 450 Multicolor Lights (originally $498) on sale for just $95 at Macy’s!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more holiday decor available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!