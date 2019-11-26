It’s the Last Day of Macy’s Early Black Friday Sale — Grab These Boots Now!





‘Tis the season for comfort! With the temperatures dropping daily, many of Us are left choosing utility over chicness. How couldn’t we? With huge gusts of wind everywhere we turn, looking cute just isn’t our top priority!

In fact, the main point we’re concerned with is how to stay warm in these icy temps. If anyone out there is facing a similar scenario, no worries! Macy’s has marked down the perfect item that’ll have Us all stepping in the right direction.

Grab a pair of the BEARPAW Emma Tall Winter Boots for $40% off — you save $36!

The one surefire way to keep warm and still look cool during this cold-weather season? The BEARPAW Emma Tall Winter Boots. Sure, there are many reasons why we’re into these — but to start, reviewers say it’s because they’re an “absolute winter staple.” So many shoppers loved how “comfortable they were,” and how others found their “footsies [to be] warm and toasty” while wearing them!

Honestly, what’s better than that? Only the fact that reviewers deemed these boots “an excellent value.” Just one glance at these and that makes complete sense — look at their construction! Shoppers can select from three strong shades. There is black, charcoal and hickory, and they’re all great.

All three versions feature the same wool and sheepskin blend that starts on the exterior and works its way into the interior. Each and every step we take in the blistering cold will be as protected and heated as can be!

Obviously, this sounds amazing. After all, what’s better than a pair of boots that “are the best boots” shoppers have ever purchased? As far as pre-Black Friday deals are concerned, this is the ultimate win!

