The arrival of spring means changing things up. We’re swapping out our wardrobes, we’re switching to iced coffees and we’re opting for brighter blushes and glosses. Refreshing our home for the season is also a top-level priority!

First things first. Bedding! It’s time to fold away your heavy winter comforter and flannel shams and switch to something lighter for the warmer weather. A lot of spring-friendly bedding is at full price right now, but we just so happened to spot this Hotel Collection set on closeout at Macy’s!

Get the Hotel Collection Yarn Dye Coverlet Set, Full/Queen (originally $151) now on sale for just $113 at Macy’s!

This bedding set comes in both a full/queen size and a king size, both of which are marked down. You’ll receive a tufted yarn dye coverlet as well as two matching shams with your purchase. Made with a cotton-poly blend, the blanket also features a thick fill for a soft feel. We so appreciate a lighter blanket that still offers that coveted cushiony comfort!

The shams also feature zip closures, helping to keep your pillow from peeking out. Every little detail counts, and we’re taking note of everything. Perfect marks all around!

This coverlet and sham set was specifically created for the Macy’s Hotel Collection, letting you feel like you’re on a relaxing vacation every day. “The Hotel Collection is consistently great,” one reviewer wrote. “This is no exception.” Another agreed, noting the “fantastic quality” of this bedding!

Another huge plus? The fact that the pieces in this set can be machine washed and tumbled dry. No expensive and inconvenient trips to the dry cleaner!

You can grab this Macy’s set in three colors, all of which can match the aesthetic of practically any bedroom. Go grey with the Charcoal colorway, stick with a true neutral with the Mushroom shade or add a hint of pink with the cozy Cognac option. Any and all could sell out soon, so let’s not wait any longer. Shopping time!

