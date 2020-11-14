Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to shop until you drop? Okay, no dropping required, but the sentiment is still the same. It’s hard to stop, after all, when the deals are this good — especially on must-haves like bags and coats!

Macy’s has so many markdowns on top designer brands right now, but time is running low. These deals end this weekend, so you have to act fast if you want those top-notch savings. We’ve picked out some can’t-miss items below!

This Coach Crossbody

Is there anything better than a new Coach bag? How about a new Coach bag for 30% off? Yeah, we’ll definitely take that. This crossbody is such a good one too, mixing polished pebble leather and jacquard fabric for a unique look that’s chic and fashionable but perfect for everyday styling!

Get the Coach Kitt Messenger Crossbody With Horse And Carriage (originally $145) for just $102 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 15, 2020.

This Michael Kors Hooded Coat

This coat is so sophisticated, and we’re in love with the “MK” zipper logo hardware. Add in the removable hood and the wing collar (you get both!), and this is a definite essential for staying stylish in the cold. It’s available in four colors too!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat (originally $275) for just $138 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 15, 2020.

This Ralph Lauren Reversible Tote

One Ralph Lauren tote is already enough to excite Us, but this one actually gets you two in one — it’s reversible! You get two colors to work with. One option has both black and taupe while the other has tan and orange. No matter which one you go with, you’ll still be getting a large tote, a removable zip pouch and a whole lot of designer goodness added to your wardrobe!

Get the Ralph Lauren Pebble Reversible Tote (originally $178) for just $99 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 15, 2020.

This London Fog Puffer

Okay, first of all, the 60% deal on this coat is absolutely incredible. It used to be over $200, and now it’s under $100? We feel like we just won the lottery. We feel even luckier when we remember the faux-fur collar on this beautiful puffer, and even luckier still when we remember the beautiful color options!

Get the London Fog Faux-Fur-Collar Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $225) for just $90 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 15, 2020.

This Kenneth Cole Leather Crossbody

The soft leather of this Kenneth Cole bag is divine, and the modern yet timeless styling is making our heart skip a beat. We love that the strap is removable too, because it’s easily nice enough to carry around as a clutch. You can even ditch your wallet, since it has a zipper pocket, a slip pocket and a card slot inside!

Get the Kenneth Cole New York Ludlow Leather Crossbody (originally $139) for just $70 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 15, 2020.

