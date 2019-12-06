



Sure, the warm weather might have disappeared but it didn’t take our style with it! In fact, the cold weather has actually inspired Us to think outside of the box and step outside of our comfort zones. With the freezing temperatures requiring more than one layer, it’s only natural to explore our closets.

However, we’re constantly searching for balance. Our heads are screaming “fashion,” while Mother Nature and her snowstorms are calling for bulky (and frumpy) layers. Naturally, we’ve made it our mission to find the most lust-worthy layer to wrap ourselves in — and we’ve found it right here!

Grab the INC International Concepts INC Faux-Fur Coat, Created for Macy’s (originally $190), now for a limited-time with prices starting at just $100, available at Macy’s!

The INC International Concepts INC Faux-Fur Coat is the piece that everyone will be lusting over this season! One reviewer exclaimed this coat is a “yes and yes,” while another says this “cute coat” is the “nicest [she’s] seen.” High praise!

Just look at any of the five available shades. There’s Mauve Rose, Hunter Forest, Washed White, Deep Black and a ravishing Real Red. Honestly, it’s hard to resist all of them! They’re rich and elegant — and totally complement the elevated design of the piece.

This coat includes a front-button closure that’s great for versatility. We can button it up when the temperature begins to dip, just as easily as we can leave it undone to show off our outfit underneath. Plus, there’s also dainty details such as a shawl collar and allover faux-fur too.

One reviewer couldn’t get over how “comfortable” this coat was, and the general consensus is that this is just the ticket to staying warm and toasty. Others felt that the side pockets were great for keeping their hands warm (and hidden!), and we completely understand that. Sometimes, gloves just don’t cut it on our early morning commutes.

This faux-fur coat is exceeding expectations, and we should all get on board!

Not your style? Check out additional INC International Concept items, more coats, and women’s clothing on sale also available at Macy’s here!

