We Found 5 Amazing Essentials in Macy’s Friends & Family Sale





Our ideal vacation schedule? Two times a year, every six months. It sounds amazing — and also like a pipe dream. See, we barely have time to relax let alone go away to relax! With schedules like these, we find ourselves stressed out a little too often.

So, how does anyone unwind? Sure, spa days are a real treat — but require a hefty budget! Those are as unlikely as those vacations, so we’re all left looking for ways to improvise. And if you’re asking Us? Our suggestion would be to scoop up these five home essentials (on sale at Macy’s!) to make our homes our own personal oasis — no reservations or flights required.

This Robe

Hotel Collection Waffle Weave Robe

Step one? It’s time to ditch those uncomfortable clothes that are restricting you from full relaxation. We highly recommend throwing on this robe. As if the ultra-absorbent ultra-weave design wasn’t flattering enough, let’s factor in the smooth cotton lining and the fact it’s from the “Hotel Collection.” We’re sold.

Grab the Hotel Collection Waffle Weave Robe (originally $160) now only $79! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off!

These Simple Sandals

The next piece to part with? Any uncomfortable shoes causing aches and pains! Get involved with these sandals. The cushy foot foam bed will provide comfort and support whether we’re running errands or just bopping upstairs to refill our drinks!

Grab a pair of the Lacoste Women’s Croco Slide Paris Slide Sandals from Finish Line (originally $60) now only $30!

These Slippers

Now, the real key to unwinding? Chilling in these fuzzy slippers. The fluffy faux fur will give our feet the rest they deserve, and the back strap will keep them locked in safe and sound.

Grab a pair of the Steve Madden Women’s Fuzz Slippers (originally $49) now only $34! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off!

This Throw Blanket

The key to any successful R&R day? A blanket to wrap yourself up in — and we’ve found it. This throw is soft and comfortable, and the two shades are luxurious and beyond chic. They’re the gateway to comfort, support and warmth!

Grab the Hotel Collection Carved Faux-Fur Throw, Created for Macy’s (originally $335) now only $234! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off!

These Gorgeous Glasses

The only thing more refreshing than a day of rest? Doing absolutely nothing while sipping a beverage of our choice out of these glasses! The gold-toned rim and pink iridescent shade is seriously so chic, we’ll feel like we’re actually on vacation.

Grab the Martha Stewart Collection Blush Highball Glasses, Set of 4, Created for Macy’s (originally $67) now only $28! Use promo code: FRIEND for an additional 30% off at checkout! Not your style? Check out additional glassware and more items on sale also available at Macy’s here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!