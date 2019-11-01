



Sure, she may star in Big Little Lies — but she’ll never tell one! Reese Witherspoon is all about southern hospitality and speaking the truth. The 43-year-old isn’t afraid to speak up and share her favorites if it means helping a friend — or even a complete stranger!

During her Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot, the mom-of-three took her 20 million followers behind-the-scenes with an Instagram video. The one thing we noticed almost instantly? Aside from the designer duds and endless array of makeup, we spotted this exact robe — a robe which also happens to be majorly marked down at Macy’s right now.

Grab the Lacoste Home Pique Bath Robe (originally $100) now only $70, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: HOUR48 for an additional $20 off $48 purchase, while supplies last!

Anyone wondering what goes into a magazine cover shoot? Well, that’s exactly what Witherspoon showed Us at length. Sure, the team spends countless hours on makeup, hair and the set — but the Lacoste Home Pique Bath Robe that we spotted the beauty wearing in between takes stole the show!

This robe comes available in not only one sensational shade but four. Now, the fuchsia version Reese wore is currently out of stock but there’s no need to worry! The White, Black Iris, Sky and Micro Chip colors are just as aesthetically pleasing.

Lacoste Home Pique Bath Robe

Across the board, reviewers couldn’t get enough of this “stylish and comfortable” robe. It’s crafted from a soft cotton terry material that doesn’t just look good but feels it too. Plus, there are many other distinct details such as the pique-knit design on the collar and belt. Speaking of the belt, it adds an element of versatility! We can leave it tighter or looser, depending on our preference.

What else is great? This robe isn’t just pretty, it’s appropriate. It’s not the type of robe that’s we’d be embarrassed wearing when around family members or friends are over! One shopper loved how “easy to wear it was,” and another echoed their claims and noted that she picked up a robe for her son as well. Talk about one well-dressed, comfy family! This Reese Witherspoon-approved robe has just been added to the top of the wish list!

