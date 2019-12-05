Hurry! This Stunning 2-Piece Jewelry Set Is Now 82% Off at Macy’s





Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! But let’s face it, the hefty price tags associated with them certainly are not! Not only can we not afford them, but we can barely afford to look at them. Having an Elizabeth Tayor-style piece in our jewelry arsenal is a pipe dream, to say the least. That’s exactly why so many are smitten with cubic zirconia.

If you haven’t embraced cubic zirconia yet, today is officially everyone’s lucky day. We’ve come across a radiant two-piece set for a seriously affordable price. Right now, this complete set is 82% off at Macy’s! Run — don’t walk!

Grab the Giani Bernini 2-Piece Cubic Zirconia Bolo Bracelet and Stud Earring Set (originally $100), now only $18, available at Macy’s!

The Giani Bernini 2-Piece Cubic Zirconia Bolo Bracelet & Stud Earrings Set is what dreams are made of! Seriously — our jewelry dreams came true the very second we laid our eyes on this dreamy duo.

This low-cost alternative to diamonds is glamorous, luxurious and will make everyone feel like a million bucks. We love how both pieces are set in a stunning sterling silver hardware. The bracelet measures in at 10 inches — so if you’re looking for a dainty, dangly piece that’s comfortable to wear? You’ve met your match!

It also features a bolo clasp closure — which is a complete game-changer if you’re getting ready solo! This piece will slip on your wrist just as easily as it will slip off — and one simple clasp will get the job done.

When paired with the earrings, both pieces can easily integrate into our daily wardrobe — making this set an absolute essential for anyone who likes adding a little extra glitz to their looks (especially around this festive time of year).

They’ll easily pair with our date night attire, just as easily as they will elevate a T-shirt and jeans. All in all, it’s an absolute win-win. Oh, and don’t forget this two-piece set is currently 82% off. Talk about a deal to steal, right?

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!