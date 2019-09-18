



The one item of clothing every woman needs in her closet? A little black dress. Regardless of the season, reason or occasion, it’s the one piece we don’t want to own: we need to own. But why is that? The right LBD is nothing short of an investment piece. It will do things like withstand the test of time and be as chic ten years from now as it is today. The key phrase here? The right one.

Not all LBD’s are created equally! Some dresses on the market are too short and remind Us of our nights out in college, while others are too long and simply age Us. It’s one problem after another, and it’s rare to find one that meets our every need. Or is it? It was until we found this perfect piece. We didn’t just find the dreamiest dress, we found the dreamiest dress that is majorly marked down at Macy’s too! Talk about the ultimate win-win!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Studded Sheath Dress (originally $130) now 25% off until September 25th, with prices starting at just $98, available at Macy’s!

We love a good sale! In fact, we love a good sale just as much — if not more – than every other fashion-lover out there. But what’s so special about the current sale happening right now at Macy’s? We’ll tell you. Remember how we said an LBD is a perfect piece to pull for any season, reason or occasion? Of course you do, and since we’re all shopping for a brand-new season it’s the perfect time to steal this dress deal ASAP! And why wouldn’t we?

The MICHAEL Michael Kors Studded Sheath Dress is the subtle-yet-striking piece that our closets are all in desperate need of. We can’t get over how flattering the all-black shade will look on each and every single one of Us, but what’s even better than that? The delicate detailing throughout this dress. It totally elevates this otherwise effortless look. Here, this dress features a studded gold trim that adds an element of elegance to the overall design. And the leg-baring side slit? It edges up the appeal of this sleek sleeveless silhouette! We love this dress so much so that we’re already planning all of the different ways we can wear it.

Heading into the office? Add a blazer and little black bootie to the look! Finish it off with a large black leather tote. The key to executing this look to perfection? A black tote that’s large but not too large, because it’s crucial to carry a tote that’s large enough to carry a few pieces to substitute in, of course!

Going from desk-to-drinks? Step out of your booties and into a T-strap heel. Remove the blazer and add a trench or wear it alone! Either way, this dress will be such a crowd-pleaser that the compliments will be rolling in! Having trouble believing Us? That’s fine, because there are hundreds of reviewers singing this dress’ praises.

Reviewers could not stop ranting and raving over this “stunner!” One reviewer said it was “absolutely gorgeous,” while another said it “hugged her curves” in all the right ways. Another reviewer similarly echoed her claims saying she couldn’t “wait to wear this dress,” and we can’t blame her! According to so many, this dress is “the best thing ever.”

