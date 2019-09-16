



Every once in a while we come across an incredible sale item being offered up for a price that we can’t believe. Sales are great and we love them, but more often than not major sales on the websites we love involve items that are either not in season or just not our style. But in every sale there is the chance that there are hidden gems that you can find if you do some digging.

But here at Shop With Us we know that not everyone has the time to spend hours on the sale page of their favorite website trying to find the best pieces to pick up. We like to help you out as much as we can, and when we come across these items, trust that we’ll let you know as soon as we can. This jumpsuit that we found on Revolve is something that we had to tell you about immediately, because the sale price is just too good to pass up!

See it: Get the Winona Pleated Jumpsuit from superdown (originally $76) on sale for just $19 from Revolve!

Right now you can order the Winona Pleated Jumpsuit from superdown for a fraction of its original sticker price. It’s been marked down from $76 to just $19, which is 75% off and a grand total of $57 in savings! Not only is it on sale for this insanely cheap price, but it’s actually super cute and something that is sure to stay on trend for a while.

We love that this jumpsuit looks classic yet modern with the help of some crucial details. First off, it’s made in black which always looks stunning. Whenever we’re in a bind and don’t know what to wear to an important nighttime event, we turn to a little black dress as a go-to ensemble. One can only wear a little black dress so many times, so this jumpsuit is a nice way to keep the chic, all-black look without turning to our little black dress yet again.

This jumpsuit is also made modern with the pleated detailing on the bust and down the pant legs. This pantsuit has a layer of pleated chiffon fabric that lays nicely on the bust and creates a diagonal geometric design to flatter the chest area. The piece has a deep V-neckline and is belted at the waist, and this cut is mirrored on the back of the jumpsuit. The wide pant legs then flare out, with the elegant and romantic pleated chiffon fabric over the top. The double layer elevates the look of this jumpsuit and gives it a unique touch.

This jumpsuit can work for a ton of different occasions. You can definitely dress it down if you’re going to a more casual event by pairing it with some sneakers and a jean jacket, or you can dress it up by wearing it with some strappy heels, a cute evening clutch and some red lipstick. Some shoppers have said that they find that this jumpsuit runs a bit small, so you may want to order a size larger than you normally would to get the right fit!

If you’ve fallen in love with the Winona Pleated Jumpsuit from superdown as much as we have, then don’t waste any time and order it for this amazing sale price while you can!

