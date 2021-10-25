Michael Kors! Ralph Lauren! Macy’s Has So Many Coats on Sale Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s finally time to starting wearing jackets and coats again on the daily. Not only does outerwear help keep us warm, but we love wearing it because it can add a literal extra layer of fashion to our look. From thick puffers to thin jackets, there are so many awesome fall and winter outfits ahead of us, and Macy’s is here to make them happen.

With awesome designer finds and can’t-miss exclusives on sale, Macy’s is truly the jackpot right now for any shopper. The savings are incredible, and some pieces even have a discount code you can add on for an extra 30% off. We can’t wait anymore — we need to show you our current faves!

This Ralph Lauren Walker Coat

When see the word “chic,” it’s coats like this that come to mind. The houndstooth/plaid hybrid design, the perfect length and the three (count ’em, three!) flap pockets are what fashionistas dream about at night!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Houndstooth Walker Coat (originally $315) for just $154 with code FRIEND at Macy’s for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Tommy Hilfiger Sherpa Jacket

Think a denim trucker jacket kind of vibe…but with sherpa! While some denim jackets just have some sherpa at the collar, this one has a fluffy sherpa shell too for maximum coziness!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Sherpa Trucker Jacket (originally $120) for just $62 with code FRIEND at Macy’s for a limited time! Free shipping!

This Columbia Puffer

Columbia is always a solid choice when it comes to cold-weather apparel. This toasty coat will be perfect on the slopes or for building a snowman in the backyard. It has a flattering, removable belt too!

Get the Columbia Icy Heights Belted Hooded Jacket (originally $230) for just $160 at Macy’s! Free shipping!

This Michael Kors Raincoat

We used to sing in hopes of rain going away, but a coat like this makes Us wish a shower would always appear on the forecast. It’s totally sleek, and those gold-tone touches are designer without a doubt!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Belted Raincoat (originally $220) for just $108 at Macy’s! Free shipping!

This Alfani Textured Jacket

If you’re living in a warmer state but still need a jacket from time to time over the fall and winter, check out this button-front jacket. It’s super versatile and adds some warmth while still staying breathable!

Get the Alfani Textured Button-Front Jacket (originally $100) for just $27 at Macy’s! Free shipping!

